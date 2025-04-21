Netanyahu vows to press on until Hamas defeated

The Israeli premier rejected ceasefire proposals, stating that ending war now would be “a strategic defeat.”

By JNS staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night pledged to continue the war against Hamas until all objectives are met, rejecting recent ceasefire proposals that would leave the terror group in power in Gaza.

“Our war is not over,” Netanyahu declared in a nationally televised statement. “We will not end this war before destroying Hamas, returning all our hostages, and ensuring Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.”

The prime minister began by mourning the death of Israel Defense Forces Warrant Officer G’haleb Alnasasra, killed earlier in northern Gaza, and offered prayers for the recovery of wounded soldiers.

“The entire people of Israel salute his heroism,” Netanyahu said. “We are in a war for redemption on seven fronts. It carries a heavy price, but we fight for our very existence—until victory.”

Rejecting calls to halt the fighting, Netanyahu said Israel would not accept Hamas’s demands, which he said include full IDF withdrawal, a ceasefire and reconstruction funding that would allow the group to rearm.

“If we surrender to Hamas’s diktat, we would send a message to all our enemies that kidnapping Israelis leads to victory,” he warned. “Such a surrender would be a strategic defeat for Israel and a huge win for Iran.”

Netanyahu emphasized his longstanding commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“I will not give in. Not even a millimeter,” he said, noting critics who once opposed his hardline policy now question its effectiveness. “Without our actions, Iran would have had nuclear weapons 10 years ago,” he said.

The prime minister also addressed domestic criticism and media commentary advocating indirect negotiations or temporary truces with Hamas.

“They are echoing Hamas propaganda and prolonging the captivity of our hostages,” he charged.

Netanyahu revealed that Hamas had recently rejected a proposal that could have freed half of the remaining living hostages, demanding instead the preservation of its rule in Gaza.

As of Saturday night, 196 hostages have been returned—147 alive. Twenty-four are believed to be alive in Gaza, and 35 are confirmed dead.

“We will not give up on even one hostage, living or deceased,” said Netanyahu. “We will increase the pressure on Hamas until we bring them all home.”

Ending his remarks ahead of Israel’s Remembrance Day and Independence Day, Netanyahu struck a defiant tone: “Together we will stand. Together we will fight. And with God’s help, together we will win.”