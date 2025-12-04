Netanyahu taps Roman Gofman as next Mossad chief

Gofman will replace David Barnea, who is set to complete his five-year term in June.

Barnea spoke Thursday with Gofman and congratulated him on his appointment, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement issued on behalf of the intelligence agency. Barnea wished Gofman success in leading the organization during what the statement called a historic period for Israel’s security.

Gofman, a decorated career military officer who has served on multiple fronts as a soldier and commander, was severely wounded fighting Hamas terrorists in southern Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. He left his home and fought in Sderot when a bullet struck his knee.

Netanyahu praised Gofman’s “exceptional professional abilities” and his coordination with intelligence agencies throughout the war’s seven operational theaters, calling him “the most suitable and deserving candidate” for the position.

“Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman is an officer of great merit. His appointment as the military secretary to the prime minister in the midst of the War of Redemption proved his exceptional professional capabilities, from his rapid entry into the role to his immediate and significant involvement in the seven theaters of the war,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Addressing fellow ministers at a Cabinet meeting to approve the state budget on Thursday, the premier said Gofman “also has two other very strong qualities: initiative and willingness to strive for contact [with the enemy].

“This was evident even when he was a boy. He was harassed somewhat by others at school, so he went to learn boxing and went on to become No. 2 in Israel’s youth boxing championship,” Netanyahu said.

“But the most important thing you may not know: He was the most senior IDF officer who ran to the battlefield on Oct. 7,” the prime minister noted, saying Gofman “is doing tremendous work for Israel’s security.

“I am sure he will continue to do this even more vigorously in his next role in the Mossad,” Netanyahu said.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met with Gofman on Thursday, offered his congratulations and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Mossad and the IDF, saying that the military will give him its full support.

“I congratulate the decision to appoint Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman as head of the Mossad. Roman and I have known each other for many years, from his numerous roles in the Armored Corps to the positions he has filled in recent years,” Zamir said.

“Roman is a brave, professional and experienced officer. I am convinced that he will perform the role with great success in the face of the challenges confronting the State of Israel. The IDF, and I personally, will assist him in the handover process so that he can enter his role successfully,” the IDF chief said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz congratulated Netanyahu on the decision, calling the 49-year-old Gofman a “highly decorated officer, a true combat soldier who seeks engagement, and a commander with extensive operational and intelligence experience from the top ranks of the IDF.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also welcomed the appointment, describing him as a “hero of Israel who, on Oct. 7, went into battle to defend the country and acted with exceptional determination and devotion.

“I have no doubt that he will bring to his new role the same execution abilities, courage and dedication, and will continue to act with the national interest foremost in his mind. His success is the success of the State of Israel,” Ben-Gvir said.

He also expressed “heartfelt thanks” to Barnea for his “tremendous contribution, deep commitment and relentless work for Israel’s security.”

Born in Belarus in the Soviet Union in 1976, Gofman will become the most senior Israeli official who was born in the USSR.