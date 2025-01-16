Netanyahu speaks with Trump, Biden after forging deal with Hamas

“The prime minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can,” according to Jerusalem.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday night with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his efforts in forging a ceasefire-for-hostages deal with the Hamas terror group.

“The prime minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can, and commended the U.S. president-elect for his remarks that the U.S. would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism,” according to a statement from Jerusalem.

The two men agreed to meet in Washington soon.

Trump stated on Wednesday, “This epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signaled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our allies….

“We will continue promoting peace through strength throughout the region as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the historic Abraham Accords,” he continued. “This is only the beginning of great things to come for America and, indeed, the world.”

Netanyahu shortly thereafter spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and “thanked him for his assistance in advancing the hostages deal,” according to the statement.

Biden stated on Wednesday, “This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.

“It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran—but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy,” the president added. “My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done.”