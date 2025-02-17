Netanyahu: Israel has never been as strong as it is now

The IDF has been changing the face of the Middle East, the Israeli PM tells the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization.

By Steve Linde JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set a hopeful tone at the gala opening of the 50th annual mission to Israel of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“I think today everybody recognizes that Israel has never been as strong as it is now,” Netanyahu said, noting that he had addressed the Conference of Presidents 18 times over the years. “The American-Israeli alliance has never been as strong as it is now, and the Jewish people have never been as strong as they are now. That strength is based on our partnership, it’s based on the resolve of our people, it’s based on the believe in our great traditions, it’s based on our faith, in our past and in the future as well. And I think that together, the greatest days are still before us.”

Pledging to return all remaining hostages in Gaza, and “finish the job” in the war against Hamas, Netanyahu said that the Israeli military had been changing the face of the Middle East since Oct. 7, 2023.

“We changed the Middle East. Now comes President Trump, and Secretary Rubio, who’s a great friend of Israel as well. I’ve seen him over the years, and we had a great discussion today. And we talked about how do we complete the change in the Middle East?

“We have the greatest friend of Israel in the White House now. We see eye to eye on the main tasks that we have to accomplish, and we’re in a position to change the Middle East and give Israel the kind of horizon, the kind of hope, the kind of security and the kind of peace that would have been unimaginable, and in fact was unimaginable, from the day of the founding of the State of Israel,” the prime minister said.

Thanking Netanyahu for his “enduring presence and steadfast support” over the years, Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff said that since its founding in 1956, the now 50-member umbrella organization had served as “the central voice of American Jewry on U.S.-Israel relations and as the bridge between our communities.”

He added: “The most important message we bring tonight is this: The bond between American Jewry and the people of Israel remains unshakable. The motto of the Conference of Presidents is ‘Strength Through Unity.’ That unity extends across American Jewry, the global Jewish community, and the enduring alliance between the United States and Israel. Mr. Prime Minister, as you know well, the Jewish people are strongest when we stand together. Likewise, Israel and the United States are strongest when we stand as one.”

The theme of standing together was echoed by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who saluted the American Jewish leaders for their “unwavering support” that had given Israel strength over the difficult months since Oct. 7.

“This year, we mark 50 years of welcoming the Conference of Presidents to Jerusalem,” Lion said. “For half a century, you have gathered here in Jerusalem to strengthen the bond between American Jewry and Israel. You have stood with us in times of joy and in times of struggle. Now, more than ever, that unity is so important.”

U.S. Chargé d’Affairs Stephanie Hallett told the packed hall at the Inbal Hotel that as President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had declared, the priority now is getting all of the hostages out as soon as possible.

“It has been the highest of highs to hug American citizens who have returned from captivity,” said Hallett, who has served as interim ambassador at the U.S. embassy. “And it has been the lowest of lows to hug American families, such as the Goldberg-Polins, as they buried their loved ones, and telling them that we failed. All of us.”

Earlier, Democrats Party Chairman Yair Golan highlighted the importance of maintaining strong ties with the Diaspora. “Israel must remain a democratic state to preserve its connection with Jewish communities worldwide,” Golan said. “A theocratic Israel will alienate the very people we seek to unite.

“The people of Israel have shown extraordinary resilience, solidarity, and unity since October 7. We must channel that energy into creating a better, stronger, more united Israel.”

Golan panned Trump’s plan for the U.S. to take over Gaza.

“We need to address real problems with real solutions, and in President Trump’s idea I see neither,” he said. “I do not see any nation willing to take in millions of Palestinians, or hundreds of thousands, or even thousands. No country is prepared to make this idea practical. Let’s imagine that tomorrow morning, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians leave the Gaza Strip—does that solve the problem? We would still have 1.5 million people there. I don’t understand this thinking. I am a Zionist. Zionism is about great vision, with two legs firmly on the ground. I see no practical steps in this plan.”

In addition to meetings with Israel’s political and military leaders between Feb. 16 and 20, the Conference of Presidents said its delegates would hold high-level discussions with President Isaac Herzog and Israeli officials, community leaders and security experts, as well as travel to northern Israel for a series of security briefings and meetings.