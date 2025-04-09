Netanyahu: Iran deal must entail blowing up, dismantling nuke sites

“The second possibility, that will not be, is that they drag out the talks and then there is the military option,” said the Israeli premier.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Tuesday about the potential perils of a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, ahead of taking off for Israel following his meeting the previous day with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

“We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons. This can be done by agreement, but only if this agreement is Libyan style: They go in, blow up the installations, dismantle all of the equipment, under American supervision and carried out by America—this would be good,” said Netanyahu.

“The second possibility, that will not be, is that they drag out the talks and then there is the military option. Everyone understands this. We spoke about this at length,” he added.

Netanyahu said that him and Trump also discussed the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

“We are determined to eliminate Hamas, and, at the same time, we are determined to return all of our hostages. The president looked at me and told the journalists who were present: ‘This man is working constantly to free the hostages.’ I hope that this shatters the lie that is being circulated to the effect that I am not working for them, that I don’t care. I do care, and I am doing it and we will be successful,” said the Israeli premier.

Netanyahu noted that he raised Trump’s vision to relocate Gazans, insisting that Jerusalem was currently in contact with several countries that are talking about the possibility of absorbing Palestinians.

“This is important because in the end, this is what needs to happen,” he said.

“The third issue—Turkey. Turkey wants to establish military bases in Syria, and this endangers Israel. We oppose this and are working against it. I told President Trump, who is my friend, and also a friend of Erdogan: ‘If we are in need of your help, we will discuss it with you,’” explained the premier.

“The fourth and last issue—the tariffs. President Trump has asked countries to reduce their trade deficits with the U.S. to zero. I told him: ‘This is not so difficult for us. We will do it.’ This is the little that we can do for the U.S. and its president, who does so much for us,” said Netanyahu.

The prime minister concluded by stressing that it was a “very warm visit,” his second in two months since Trump assumed office, adding that “there were additional things that you will hear about later.”