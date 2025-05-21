Moshe Kantor elected president of the European Jewish Congress for a fifth term 

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kantor was sanctioned by the UK, the EU and Switzerland.

Moshe Kantor has been elected president of the European Jewish Congress (EJC) for a fifth term despite sanctions for his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At its General Assembly held in Jerusalem, delegates from over 40 national representative Jewish organizations across the continent overwhelmingly elected 71-year-old Kantor as president. He gathered almost two thirds of the vote, the EJC said.

He previously served as EJC president from 2007-2022.

Kantor replaces outgoing interim president Ariel Musicant from Austria who opposed him in this election.

In his election speech Kantor pledged to expand this work, noting the current challenges, particularly in the wake of October 7, 2023. ”After October 7, every Jew in Europe knows that his or her destiny is absolutely tied to the destiny of the Jewish State. We feel it daily in our communities and our enemies know it too,” he said.

”But this was not only a fight for the future of Jewish communities but also one for Europe itself,” Kantor said.

He said that solidarity and unity among European Jews is critical at this time. “We must work together at all times, supporting communities, respecting their autonomy and consulting on all issues,’’ he added.

The EU and Switzerland removed the sanctions on Kantor in March but he remains under restrictions in the UK.

The Jerusalem Post noted that Kantor benefits from supporting Moscow, “whose actions are destabilizing Ukraine or undermining… or threatening the territorial integrity.”

In addition to the asset freeze and sanctions imposed in 2022, the UK added a director disqualification sanction on April 9, 2025, meaning that Kantor is banned from being a director of a UK company or a director of a foreign company that has sufficient connection to the UK, even if it is not registered there.