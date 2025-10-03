Manchester terrorist identified as Jihad al-Shamie

Police on Thursday identified the suspect in the deadly Yom Kippur attack at a synagogue in Manchester, England, as Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent.

Two people were killed when Al-Shamie rammed his car into worshippers outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Middleton Road before exiting the vehicle and stabbing others on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

British authorities early on Friday identified the fatalities as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.

“My deepest sympathies are with Mr. Daulby and Mr. Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time,” said Greater Manchester Police Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes, who is coordinating the casualty response.

“Specially trained Family Liaison Officers are in contact with them. They will continue to update them on the investigation and support them throughout the coronial process,” he continued.

“Whilst there are processes which must be followed, we commit to being mindful of cultural preferences and sensitivities and to ensuring that these men and their loved ones’ wishes are respected,” he added.

Police on Thursday confirmed that Al-Shamie had been shot dead during the attack.

“A suspicious device worn by the attacker during the incident has been assessed and was deemed not to be viable,” police said, after images circulating online appeared to show the terrorist wearing a belt containing unknown canisters around his waist.

According to police, three other victims were hospitalized with serious injuries. One suffered a stab wound, another was hit by the car involved in the attack and a third later went to the hospital with an injury that may have occurred as forces confronted the attacker.

Authorities added that three suspects—two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s—have been “arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.”

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson announced on Thursday that the attack “has been officially declared as a terrorist incident, and the investigation is now being led by Counter Terrorism Police.”

He noted that there were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue, “but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and worshippers inside, and the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.”

The Community Security Trust, a non-profit that protects British Jews, urged the local Jewish community to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, avoid large gatherings and disperse quickly when leaving communal buildings or events.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night slammed the “barbaric” attack, and intimated that his British counterpart Keir Starmer’s “weakness” breeds terrorism.

“Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the U.K. after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded,” said Netanyahu.

“As I warned at the U.N.: Weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it,” he added.

Starmer last month recognized a Palestinian state, a move that Jerusalem condemned as rewarding terrorism in the aftermath of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday described the scenes in Manchester as “utterly devastating.”

“This vile act of terror against the Jewish community, against worshippers at prayer, on the holiest day of the year for Jews, is a crime which must be condemned by all,” said Herzog.

The president said he spoke to the head of the local Jewish community and expressed that “first and foremost our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded.”

Herzog also revealed that just a few days ago he wrote a letter to King Charles, stressing his “deep worry and concern over the rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred in the U.K., and in other Commonwealth countries including Australia and Canada.”

“Today’s tragic events have sadly demonstrated how real and tangible this threat is, and how imperative it is to act against it with full force and without compromise,” he added.