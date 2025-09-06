Man with Molotv cocktail in his bag arrested near Israel’s embassy in Brussels

The public prosecutor confirmed Saturday that ”the man was immediately apprehended and identified by law enforcement. During a search, a backpack belonging to the suspect was examined, revealing a plastic bottle filled with gasoline, a lighter, and a pair of gloves.”

A man acting suspiciously was arrested by Belgian federal police on Friday evening close to the Israeli embassy in Brussels.

According to daily Het Laatse Nieuws, the man had partially covered his face with a neck warmer and a search of his bag revealed that he was carrying a plastic bottle filled with gasoline, a lighter, and gloves.

The public prosecutor confirmed Saturday that ”the man was immediately apprehended and identified by law enforcement. During a search, a backpack belonging to the suspect was examined, revealing a plastic bottle filled with gasoline, a lighter, and a pair of gloves.”

The suspect has been detained and an investigation has been launched. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely to determine the individual’s exact intentions and ensure the security of diplomatic premises.

The Israeli foreign ministry wrote on X that ”all of Israel’s embassy staff are safe.”