London police probing assault of Jewish girl as potential hate crime

Someone threw a bottle off a building and struck a 16-year-old, who was hospitalized with “non-life changing” injuries.

By David Swindle, JNS

The Metropolitan Police is investigating an assault of a 16-year-old Jewish girl in London’s heavily-Jewish Stamford Hills neighborhood as “a potential antisemitic hate crime,” a police spokesperson told JNS.

“Officers were called to the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney following reports of an assault,” on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police told JNS. “A group of schoolgirls had been walking through the estate when a bottle was thrown from the upper floor of a building.”

A bottle hit the unnamed 16-year-old in the head, requiring hospitalization. “Her injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing,” police told JNS. “Officers attended the scene to carry out initial inquiries but were unable to locate the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.”