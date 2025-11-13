London Police drop probe into Bobby Vylan over ‘Death to the IDF’ chant

The Metropolitan Police closed the investigation into Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), a spokesperson told the U.K. news channel.

(The Bob Vylan duo consists of singer/guitarist Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan.)

Prosecutors “considered a number of potential offenses but determined that, based on the information and material available, there would likely be insufficient evidence to take the case forward,” a police statement read.

“As a result, officers have decided that no further action will be taken,” it added. “We recognize the concerns that the footage caused, particularly among many in London’s Jewish communities.”

A man in his 30s, believed to be Robinson-Foster, 34, voluntarily attended an interview on Monday as part of the investigation, according to the statement.

Police continue “to work closely with community representatives to understand those concerns, to ensure the safety and security of Jewish Londoners and to provide reassurance moving forward,” it concluded.

In June, the Trump administration revoked the band members’ visas, forcing the cancellation of a U.S. tour scheduled for November.

Bob Vylan’s agent also removed the band’s page from the agency’s website, while the BBC deleted the group’s Glastonbury performance from its online streaming platform.

On Tuesday evening, five people were detained after rival protesters clashed outside a Bob Vylan concert at the O2 Forum in north London.

The Met Police confirmed that it arrested two participants from the pro-Palestinian rally, including one who had led chants “referencing the IDF,” and three people from the opposing “Stop the Hate” protest.

Most of those detained were reportedly arrested for allegedly breaching conditions set for the protest under the U.K.’s Public Order Act.

The “Stop the Hate” Jewish advocacy group, which campaigns against antisemitism, said there had been widespread community opposition to the gig in Kentish Town. According to Britain’s Jewish News, 1,000 people had written to their local council leader to express their concerns.