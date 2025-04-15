London cop fired for antisemitic posts after Hamas attack

The hate crimes detective compared Netanyahu to Hitler and denied the Oct. 7 massacre.

By JNS

Detective Constable Ibrahim Khan of London’s Metropolitan Police has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct after posting antisemitic content on Instagram following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

Khan, part of the force’s Community Safety Unit—which investigates hate crimes—shared posts between Oct. 17 and 23 likening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. One image depicted Netanyahu morphing into the Nazi leader with the caption: “The irony of becoming what you once hated. Well done Israel, Hitler would be proud.”

He also posted images of a Nazi mass grave alongside what was described as a Gaza burial site, along with profane and hostile remarks toward Israelis, including claims that the Oct. 7 massacre was fabricated.

A disciplinary panel found Khan’s actions violated professional conduct standards and the IHRA definition of antisemitism. His behavior was deemed especially damaging given his role in hate crime investigations, risking public trust during a time of heightened tensions in London.

Khan denied antisemitism and challenged the IHRA definition, but was ultimately added to the College of Policing’s barred list.