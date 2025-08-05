Kosher meals marked with ‘Free Palestine’ on Iberia flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid

Some Jewish passengers also reported finding the initials “FP” handwritten on their trays.

Jewish passengers traveling from Buenos Aires to Madrid on a Spanish airline Iberia flight discovered Tuesday the inscription ‘’Free Palestine’’ on their kosher meal trays.

Salvador Auday, one of the passengers, lodged a formal complaint with the cabin crew, according to the testimonies. The ‘Délégation des associations israélites argentines’ (DAIA), a leading organization in the fight against anti-Semitism in Argentina, received complaints from several of the passengers.

The organization condemned this discriminatory act and demands detailed explanations from the airport authorities, as well as the implementation of immediate measures to avoid the repetition of such behavior.

The Argentinian representative institution’s Executive Director Victor Garelik told Spanish Jewish publication Enfoque Judio that at this time he had “no new details” on the case, and that “we are formally demanding explanations and relevant investigations.’’

According to Salvador Auday, who took a connecting flight to Israel, it seems that the packages arrived this way from the supplier.

“Apparently it was not any crew member, so if (the food) came from outside, I imagine Iberia will do an internal investigation of its suppliers and procedures. That’s exactly why I reported it, so it doesn’t get forgotten,’’ Auday, who is a leader of the ‘Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina’ (AMIA), said.

“Unfortunately, more and more we are seeing facts of anti-Semitism (in the world) and if we don’t get in front we are going to end up naturalizing them. That is what no Jew, much less a Jew active within the community, can allow,” he added.

So far, the Spanish flag carrier, merged into the international group IAG with British Airways, has not commented on the incident. This is the same group to which Vueling belongs, from which last July 23rd a group of French Jewish teenagers were disembarked in Valencia for reasons still to be clarified.

According to the company, the teenagers made a fuss and tampered with emergency equipment, and after giving them several warnings, the captain summoned the Guardia Civil, the Spanish police, to get them off the plane.

However, the testimonies of the teenagers and the group’s director, as well as a witness, defend that the group was calm and that everything was due to an act of anti-Semitism.