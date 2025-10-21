King Charles visits Manchester synagogue in wake of deadly attack

King Charles III of the United Kingdom visited the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on Monday, where a suspected jihadist murdered two people earlier this month on Yom Kippur.

The monarch spent a few minutes at a memorial area outside the synagogue, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.

During the Oct. 2 attack, Melvin Cravitz, a 66-year-old father of three, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed.

Police shot and killed the alleged attacker, Jihad al-Shamie, 35, who reportedly called the police during his rampage, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group.

He drove his car at Jews gathering at the Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue, then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Yoni Finlay, who is believed to have been hit by an errant police bullet during the attack and underwent seven hours of surgery afterwards, was discharged from the hospital last week.

He helped to barricade the doors at the synagogue.

Two other men were injured in the attack: a security guard who was hurt when the attacker rammed his car outside the synagogue and a volunteer who was stabbed.