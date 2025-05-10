Kanye West drops music video titled ‘Heil Hitler’

“So I became a Nazi, I’m the villain,” the artist declares.

By Adi Nirman, Israel Hayom via JNS

Kanye West, the American rapper also known as “Ye,” has released a music video called “Heil Hitler,” adding to his record of antisemitic behavior.

The video, titled “HEIL HITLER (HOOLIGAN VERSION),” was published on West’s X account and has already accumulated approximately 27,000 likes and over a million views. This release continues his track record of antisemitic behavior, including selling a T-shirt featuring a swastika through his fashion brand Yeezy.

😱 Ye (Kanye West) has dropped the full video for his controversial song “Heil Hitler”

Yeah, you read that right. The track has already sparked outrage worldwide, with critics calling it a dangerous flirtation with Nazi imagery and antisemitic rhetoric. Ye, known for pushing… pic.twitter.com/Oue5DAWBy6

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 8, 2025

In the video, men appear draped in animal skins, and the artist declares, “So I became a Nazi, I’m the villain.” In the song, the artist addresses the backlash he faced after making controversial statements, including previously stating on his X account that he “loves Hitler,” that he is a Nazi, and to “Call me Yadolph Hitler”—a play on Ye.

“Is this kind of posting allowed??” a user commented on X, while others supporting the artist’s latest release were quick to appear: “I hate to say it but it’s a hit,” one user said. “He still makes bangers,” said another.

