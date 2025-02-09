Kanye goes on another Jew-hatred rant, praises Hitler

Kanye West descends deeper and deeper into the abyss of antisemitism,” wrote Rep. Ritchie Torres.

By JNS

Kanye West, the rapper who goes by Ye and has a long history of Jew-hatred, posted another series of antisemitic, expletive-ridden messages on social media to 32.4 million followers on Friday morning.

Among West’s posts were that “any Jewish person that does business with me needs to know I don’t like or trust any Jewish person and this is completely sober with no Hennessy” and a post stating that “I’m going to normalize talking about Hitler.”

In another post, Ye wrote that “I’m never apologize for my Jewish comments,” adding in another, “call me Yaydolf Yitler.”

“Kanye West descends deeper and deeper into the abyss of antisemitism,” wrote Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). “Yet he continues to be invited to the Grammys as if he had done nothing wrong. West should be ostracized for his rabid antisemitism.”

The rapper “continues to purposefully use his platform to spew anti-Jewish hatred. While some may dismiss his hateful rants, we cannot overlook the dangerous influence they can have on his millions of followers, particularly on social media, where a significant portion of today’s antisemitism thrives,” stated the American Jewish Committee.

“Hate, left unchecked, only multiplies. At a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing to terrifying levels worldwide, Ye is actively endangering Jews,” the AJC added. “We urge others with a platform like Ye’s—particularly in the entertainment industry—to call out this blatant hatred.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, stated that West’s was “another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny.”

“Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic indents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants,” Greenblatt stated. “We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate.”

“We know this game all too well. Let’s call Ye’s hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat,” he added. “But unfortunately, it does get attention because Kanye has a far-reaching platform on which to spread his antisemitism and hate. Words matter, and as we’ve seen too many times before, hateful rhetoric can prompt real-world consequences.”