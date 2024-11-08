Pogrom in Amsterdam: ‘So far, it is known that five people have been taken to the hospital and 62 individuals have been arrested,’ police say

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla stated at a press conference on Friday that the past 36 hours have shocked him.

By JNS

Amsterdam police told JNS that “several reports about last night’s events in Amsterdam are circulating on social media.”

“The police have launched a major investigation into multiple violent incidents,” the department told JNS. “So far, it is known that five people have been taken to the hospital and 62 individuals have been arrested.”

“The police are aware of reports regarding a possible hostage situation and missing persons, but currently have no confirmation that this actually took place,” it added.

“This aspect is also under investigation.”

The department added that there was to be a noon press conference at Amsterdam City Hall.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry initially said that there has not been contact with three Israelis in Amsterdam. It later said everyone was accounted for.

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla stated at a press conference on Friday that the past 36 hours have shocked him.

“Supporters from Israel have experienced anxious moments, have been deliberately attacked and some have been outrageously abused,” he said. “I would like to express my sympathy and support for the injured and all supporters who have felt or still feel unsafe. Protecting these people is our top priority, along with tracking down individuals who have been involved in the violent incidents.”

Holla said at the conference, held at 12:30 p.m. local time, that police had been preparing for weeks ahead of Ajax Amsterdam’s Europa League soccer game against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Due to “an announced pro-Palestinian demonstration” and the commemoration of Kristallnacht, “we anticipated risks to public order,” he said. “We have prepared the maximum.”

Some 800 officers were brought in from all over the country. “A size of this commitment is exceptionally large for Amsterdam standards,” he said. That included mobile units, police on horseback, dogs, scouts, arrest units, peace and football units and a “water thrower was ready at the stadium,” he said.

Still, there were “small upheavals” that went “back and forth” between Maccabi supporters and those of an Istanbul soccer team, according to the police chief.

“A flag is removed from the facade by Maccabi supporters on the Rokin. They destroy a taxi. A Palestinian flag is set on fire on Dam Square,” he said. “An online call for taxi drivers to mobilize appears. The taxi drivers go to the Holland Casino where there are currently 400 Israeli supporters.” (The Dam is a central square in Amsterdam with medieval origins.)

“Police have safely escorted supporters from the casino out,” he said, with police preventing a “major confrontation” between the groups and order was restored at 3:30 a.m.

On Thursday, a “large group” of Maccabi supporters gathered on the Dam at 1 p.m. “Opponents have come to this with incidents near the Dam. You should think of brawls back and forth, hit and run actions and opponent search behavior,” Holla stated. “Heavy fireworks were also lit on the Dam. In general, the police have been able to tell the large groups apart. The fan walk with 1,000 supporters from Dam Square to Central Station has also been manageable.”

Police “escorted” pro-Palestinian protesters to the demonstration on Anton de Komplein in Amsterdam at the beginning of the evening, according to Holla.

“On arrival, this group split into small groups in search of the confrontation at the arena. The police then had a lot of work to keep groups of opponents separate,” he said. “We were able to prevent confrontations,” in part with the mounted police.

“After the game, the outflow went well. The situation around the stadium was quiet around 11 p.m. The problems arose later in the city center,” he said. “Groups of Maccabi supporters walked through the city center. Rioters then committed hit-and-run actions aimed at Israeli supporters. This results in a number of serious assaults in various places in the city. The exact number is now being investigated.”

“I would like to point out here that it is very difficult for the police to act against these flash moments spread throughout the city,” he said. “This is despite the great presence of police until late at night.”

Police decided to gather a large froup of Maccabi supporter “to protect them,” Holla said. “These supporters have been taken to their hotels by buses. Then peace returned to the city.”