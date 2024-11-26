Israeli Security Cabinet approves truce with Hezbollah in Lebanon—report

The ceasefire will reportedly go into effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

By Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS

The Israeli Security Cabinet voted on Tuesday to approve a 60-day truce with the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon, CNN reported.

All Israel Defense Forces soldiers are expected to withdraw from Southern Lebanon over a 60-day “transition period,” while the country’s official Lebanese Armed Forces is deployed to the border region, per the reported terms of an earlier draft agreement.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah has promised to relocate its “heavy weapons” north of the Litani River, located some 18 miles north of the border with Israel.

The deal reportedly includes an oversight committee, which the United States will lead, to monitor implementation and address violations.

Israel has pledged to limit its actions against Hezbollah violations to situations where the Lebanese army fails to neutralize the threat, and it will only do so after consulting with Washington.

The ceasefire will go into effect at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, per NBN, which is part of the Hezbollah-aligned Amal movement.

An unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the truce is expected to take effect on Wednesday morning, after U.S. President Joe Biden announces it on Tuesday night.

As the Israeli Security Cabinet met to approve the deal on Tuesday evening, air-raid sirens were activated across the Galilee and Haifa regions, warning of more rocket and missile fire from Lebanon.

The IDF issued evacuation orders for structures in the Lebanese cities of Tyre and Sidon, announcing that the Israeli military would “soon act against Hezbollah infrastructure located in the area.”

Hassan Fadlallah, a Lebanese lawmaker representing Hezbollah’s March 8 Alliance, told Reuters on Tuesday that the terrorist organization would “remain active” after the war ends, including to help rebuild areas destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

Authorities in northern Israel have canceled public gatherings until Thursday, anticipating a flare-up in violence ahead of the truce.

On Sunday, Hezbollah fired more than 240 projectiles at Israel, marking one of the most intense days of hostilities since the Lebanese terror group joined the war in support of Palestinian Hamas on Oct. 8, 2023.

Lawmakers of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee sent an urgent request to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday afternoon to reveal the terms of the agreement under discussion.

“Following publications about Israel’s intention to sign a deal in the north, we, representatives of the undersigned coalition and opposition parties, demand to summon Defense Minister Israel Katz, to present the principles of the agreement,” the coalition Knesset members Amit Halevi (Likud) and Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) stated.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a senior member of the Security Cabinet, informed Netanyahu of his four demands for supporting the agreement, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The Religious Zionism leader reportedly pressed the premier to call a Cabinet vote on every withdrawal from Lebanon, respond to Lebanese violations of the deal within 48 hours, hold the government in Beirut responsible for any attack from Lebanese territory and ban rebuilding destroyed infrastructure in Southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has attacked the Jewish state nearly daily for more than a year, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones across the border.

More than 60,000 residents of Israel’s north remain internally displaced due to the ongoing cross-border attacks from Lebanon. The attacks have killed at least 76 people in Israel, including 31 IDF soldiers and six foreign nationals. More than 700 have been wounded.

Jerusalem has escalated attacks on Hezbollah since adding the return of displaced citizens to northern Israel to its official war goals on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 30, the IDF announced that ground forces had moved to “limited, localized and targeted raids” inside Lebanon. More than 40 IDF troops were killed by Hezbollah terrorists during the two-month-long ground maneuver, according to official military data.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which brought an end to the 2006 Lebanon War but was never enforced, mandated the complete removal of Hezbollah south of the Litani River and banned the presence of armed groups in Lebanon except for the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers.