Israeli satirical show skewers Mamdani

“Eretz Nehederet” (“A Wonderful Country”), Israel’s most popular satire show, broadcast an English-language skit on Wednesday about New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday accused New York state assemblyman Mamdani of antisemitism over resurfaced footage of him saying that the Israel Defense Forces is responsible for American police violence.

In the video, which was taken at the 2023 national convention of the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani explains how he connects local politics to international issues.

“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” said Mamdani.

Mamdani has accused Israel of “genocide” and said that he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he were to visit New York City.

