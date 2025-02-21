Israeli Prime Minister vows to avenge blood of slain captives, bring home Shiri Bibas

“The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds,” said the Israeli premier.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning eulogized slain hostages octogenarian Oded Lifshitz and children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, and vowed to bring home the boys’ mother, Shiri Bibas, from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

“The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds. Not only did they kidnap the father, Yarden Bibas, the young mother, Shiri, and their two small babies. In an unspeakably cynical manner, they did not return Shiri to her little children, the little angels, and they put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin,” said Netanyahu in a video message to the nation.

“We will work resolutely to bring Shiri home together with all our abductees—both living and dead—and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement. The sacred memory of Oded Lipshitz and Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. God will avenge their blood,” he continued.

The body that Israel received from Hamas on Thursday, which the terrorist organization said was that of Shiri Bibis, belongs to an unidentified person, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday morning.

The National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv and the Israel Police identified two of the four returned bodies as Ariel and Kfir, whom terrorists “brutally murdered” in captivity in November 2023, the Israeli military said. At that time, the boys would have been ages 4 years and 10 months, respectively.

“This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the [ceasefire]agreement to return four deceased hostages,” the IDF said. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages.”

Al-Qassam Brigades terrorists stand guard while Palestinians wait for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, the Gaza Strip, Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.

Earlier on Thursday, the Red Cross had handed four coffins to IDF troops and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) agents in the Gaza Strip, after the Geneva-based agency received the caskets from Hamas following a propaganda ceremony.

Israel filed a complaint with mediators and the Red Cross after the Hamas stage show, saying that it breached the terms of their agreement.

A brief military ceremony was held and presided over by the chief rabbi of the IDF before the bodies were taken to Tel Aviv for identification.

Israelis waving national flags and yellow flags in solidarity with the hostages lined the route of the convoy carrying the bodies to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification.

There are now 70 hostages remaining in Hamas captivity in Gaza, of whom 36 are believed to be dead.