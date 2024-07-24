Israeli officials hail Netanyahu’s ‘historic’ speech to Congress

Opposition leader Yair Lapid pans the premier for not mentioning the hostage deal, even though the first half of the talk was devoted to the captives.

By JNS staff

Israeli government officials praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday following his address to the U.S. Congress.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the “important speech” in a post on X.

“The immediate and urgent return of the hostages must be at the heart of the world agenda, as must the global threat from the Iranian evil and terrorist empire,” the Israeli head of state wrote.

“It’s important to reiterate this before the elected leaders of our greatest and most important ally,” Herzog stated, adding that Jerusalem and Washington must “stand together against the Tehran-led-terror that threatens the Middle East and the entire world.”

Netanyahu’s “powerful and moving speech, along with the overwhelming support from members of Congress, attests to the strength of the U.S.-Israel alliance,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

Netanyahu’s words “represent every Israeli who wants to live in security and believes in the righteousness of Israel’s fight for existence. We are here, we will fight, and we will win,” added the top diplomat.

Prime Minister Benjamin @netanyahu‘s powerful and moving speech, along with the overwhelming support from members of Congress, attests to the strength of the US-Israel alliance. The Prime Minister’s words, with hostages and their families present in the hall, represent every…

— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 24, 2024

‘A painful and clear truth’

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted that “all of our Jewish and Israeli hearts were moved and filled with pride,” adding that the premier spoke “with brilliance and faith, with sharp and clear words.”

Smotrich also praised the warm welcome U.S. lawmakers gave Netanyahu, which he said “reflects a deep and wonderful partnership between Israel and the United States of America.

“Am Yisrael Chai! Onto victory!” tweeted the Religious Zionism leader.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit Party, tweeted: “Israel [hearts]Netanyahu.”

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, hailed Netanyahu for delivering the “historic” address despite facing “rivers of hatred” domestically and abroad.

“A moment of leadership, and a painful and clear truth, spoken in the name of the people of Israel in the spirit of Netzach Yisrael [the Eternal One of Israel],” tweeted Chikli.

Meanwhile, Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid panned the speech for failing to announce an immediate hostages-for-ceasefire-and-terrorists-release agreement with Hamas.

“Disgrace! An hour of talking without uttering the single sentence: ‘There will be a kidnapping deal,’” said Lapid.

In the first half of the speech, Netanyahu vowed not to rest until the 120 remaining hostages were freed from Gaza’s “dungeons.” Negotiations to secure their release are “taking place right now,” he said.

Netanyahu received bursts of applause and frequent standing ovations—often from both sides of the aisle—as he delivered an address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

In his remarks, which ran about an hour, Netanyahu praised the longevity and closeness of the U.S.-Israeli relationship and called for a decisive victory over the Hamas terror group. He also urged the United States to help defeat the Iranian regime that continues to threaten both the Jewish state and the rest of the world.

The Israeli prime minister surpassed British wartime leader Winston Churchill as the foreign leader who has addressed a joint session of Congress the most. Netanyahu addressed that body in 2015 and 2011, and more than a decade earlier in 1996.