Israeli minister, 265-year-old UK Jewish group trade barbs on social media

Amichai Chikli, the Israeli minister of Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, and the Board of Deputies of British Jews, a 265-year-old umbrella group in the United Kingdom, traded insults on social media on Saturday.

The spat began after the Israeli official stated on Friday that he was “proud,” on behalf of the State of Israel, to host Tommy Robinson, a right-wing activist, in Israel in mid-October.

Chikli called Robinson a “British patriot” and said that “in the wake of the horrific Manchester terrorist attack, Israel and the Jewish people stand firmly with our allies in the United Kingdom.”

“Tommy is a courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam,” Chikli said. “At a time when Jews across Europe face rising antisemitism, it is vital to strengthen bonds with allies who refuse to be silent. He has proven himself a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people, unafraid to speak the truth and confront hate.”

The Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council, another umbrella group in the UK, stated on Saturday night that Robinson “is a thug, who represents the very worst of Britain” and that his “presence undermines those genuinely working to tackle Islamist extremism and foster community cohesion.”

“Minister Chikli has proven himself to be a Diaspora minister in name only,” the Jewish British group said. “In our darkest hour, he has ignored the views of the vast majority of British Jews, who utterly and consistently reject Robinson and everything he stands for.”

Chikli responded at about 1 a.m. Israel time, that the Board of Deputies “has, regrettably, become first and foremost a political organization—openly aligned with left-wing, woke, pro-Palestinian parties.”

“Just hours after Jews were murdered in Manchester, instead of demanding protection or holding the government accountable, the Board rushed for a photo-op with the prime minister,” the Israeli minister said.

“Once proudly Zionist, now politically adrift,” he added. “If only they showed the same energy attacking Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian terror state as they do attacking me and Tommy Robinson.”

Robinson said, “I confirm that immediately following my Oct. 13 trial, I will travel to Israel. The horrific Manchester attack has strengthened my conviction that the United Kingdom and Israel are fighting the same battle—against the scourge of Islamic jihad. Their fight is our fight.”

“I have accepted an invitation by the government of Israel to cover the cost of my flight and hotel stay for a few days. To be clear, I am not receiving money or any compensation; this visit is about solidarity, truth and courage,” he said. “I’m a proud British patriot and a Zionist. I have said so many times, ‘If Muslims have 55 nations, why can’t the Jews have one, especially their legitimate ancestral homeland?’”

Amir Ohana, speaker of the Knesset, said that he is looking forward to hosting Robinson.

“You’re doing a great service to your country, but more than that. As I have said repeatedly since Oct. 7, far from being a local struggle, this is a global battle between the forces of radicalism, extremism and fundamentalism and those of freedom, liberty and democracy,” Ohana said. “Western civilization is under attack, and it’s our duty to stand firmly together and win. See you in Jerusalem.”

Robinson, whose given name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and who formerly ran the English Defence League, is a frequent critic of Islam. He has spent time in jail, including for contempt of court in a libel case against him.