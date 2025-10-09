Israeli FM accuses Paris of undermining Gaza negotiations

The minister accuses Emmanuel Macron of seeking to divert attention from his domestic difficulties and warns that “nothing about Israel will be done without Israel.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday strongly criticized France’s new diplomatic initiative, presented in parallel with the ongoing negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh on Trump’s plan for Gaza.

An international ministerial meeting is set to be held in Paris with the foreign ministers of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain, as well as several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Sa’ar, this move by the French government is “as useless and harmful as the previous ones.” He sees it as an attempt by President Emmanuel Macron to “divert attention from his internal problems” at the expense of Israel.

He warned of the possible consequences of this initiative on discussions aimed at freeing hostages, recalling that previous interference had already weakened the talks.

The minister denounced the fact that the “New York Declaration” was presented with the same status as the Trump plan in the invitations to the meeting, considering it a maneuver aimed at disrupting its implementation.

He also criticized the participation of governments hostile to Israel, such as that of Pedro Sánchez in Spain, describing this inclusion as “particularly scandalous.”

Sa’ar concluded by denouncing France’s “double standard,” recalling that Paris asserts that “no decision on Ukraine can be made without Ukraine.”

He added: “Nothing on Israel without Israel. No solution will be imposed without our agreement.”