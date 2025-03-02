Israeli-Canadian philanthropist Sylvan Adams appointed President of World Jewish Congress-Israel region

The board of World Jewish Congress-Israel unanimously appointed Israeli-Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist Sylvan Adams as its regional president, during a meeting last week in Jerusalem.

In this new role, Adams will spearhead strengthening ties between Jewish communities worldwide and the State of Israel. He will also work to bolster diplomatic support for Israel in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) is the international organization representing Jewish communities in 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organizations.

Adams, who will also become a member of the WJC’s global steering committee, has a proven record of leadership and a steadfast commitment to Israel and the Jewish world.

His appointment as president of World Jewish Congress-Israel follows the October 7th terror attacks and the ensuing war, which has heightened the need to strengthen Israel’s international standing and deepen its support from Jewish communities in the Diaspora. To achieve these goals, Adams will forge new partnerships with foreign governments and the private sector.

Sylvan Adams said: “I am honored to join WJC-Israel, a body entrusted with the critical task of boosting the essential ties between Jewish communities and the world’s only Jewish state,”

“At a historic time of great challenges, and opportunities, our work is more important than ever. We have a responsibility to reinforce Jewish unity and deepen engagement with Israel, ensuring that Jewish communities around the globe feel connected, involved and committed to supporting Israel in meaningful ways,’’ he added.

He said he ‘’will reciprocally engage with Diaspora communities in their struggle against the ugly antisemitism unleashed by the savage attack on October 7th.”

Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said, “Sylvan Adams’ deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish people is evident in every aspect of his work. As president of WJC-Israel Region, he will play a crucial role in nurturing the bonds between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide at a time when unity and support are more critical than ever.’’

Since moving to Israel in 2016 from Canada, Adams has been a highly visible advocate for the country on the global stage. Often referred to as Israel’s “unofficial ambassador,” Adams has played a key role in bringing major sporting and cultural events to the country, including Lionel Messi’s visits for both a national team friendly match and the Trophée des Champions with Paris St. Germain, as well as Madonna’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

He was also instrumental in bringing the Giro d’Italia’s Grande Partenza (Big Start) to Israel, the largest sporting event in the nation’s history. These initiatives showcased Israel to hundreds of millions worldwide, reinforcing its status as a global hub for culture and sports.

Adams has also been a strong supporter of Israeli scientific and medical innovation, championing initiatives that highlight Israel’s contributions to the world while improving its healthcare infrastructure.

Through the Sylvan Adams Family Foundation, he has funded numerous Jewish community institutions in North America, prioritizing education and demographic continuity.