Israeli airlifts start bringing home stranded citizens

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

Israeli airlines began flying home thousands of citizens on Wednesday who were stranded abroad by the closure of the country’s international airport following last week’s preemptive Israeli strike against Iranian nuclear and military sites.

The four Israeli carriers, led by El Al, are working to bring home thousands of Israelis each day on the repatriation flights from select international cities such as nearby Larnaca and Athens, chosen by the airlines.

The limited one-way flights, which were completely sold out, were pre-assigned to ticketed passengers whose return flights had been previously cancelled.

“We are waiting for all of you,” Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev told the pilot of the first El Al fight to land from the control tower on Wednesday morning. “We are very excited to receive the first rescue flight as part of the ‘Safe Return’ operation, and are preparing for the airlift to repatriate all Israelis.”

Regev, who launched the repatriation flights with much fanfare, had come under stinging criticism for remarking earlier this week that Israelis stranded abroad should take the opportunity to enjoy themselves.

In addition to Israel’s national carrier, three smaller Israeli airlines were flying home passengers on Wednesday, including Arkia, Israir and Air Haifa.

The returning Israelis were fast-tracked through customs and baggage claims before being brought to long-term parking lots or put on trains or free shuttle buses to cities across the country, the Israel Airports Authority said. The public was urged not to come to the airport due to the current security situation.

About 150,000 Israelis have been stranded abroad since last weekend.

As of Wednesday, there were still no outbound flights from Israel. Israel’s airspace for commercial flights is to remain closed through at least Monday.

The head of Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority warned this weekend that it will take weeks before all Israelis stranded abroad are able to fly home.

Israeli carriers had relocated their planes to Larnaca, Cyprus, and Athens, Greece, immediately after the opening strike on Iran in line with the recommendations of a contingency plan developed ahead of the strike on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Tourism Ministry on Tuesday opened a digital registration procedure to assist the 38,000 tourists stuck in Israel to sign up for specially coordinated departure flights from Tel Aviv as soon as they become available.

The online registration form is being distributed through various digital platforms to incoming tourism organizers, hotels, tour guides and other industry officials.

Some of the stranded tourists have already departed through land crossings to Egypt and Jordan despite Israeli security warnings against such travel. A group of visiting Jewish students also left by boat to Cyprus.