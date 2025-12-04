Israel will be able to participate in Eurovision 2026 in Vienna

Several European countries have announced their withdrawal from the 2026 song contest following Israel’s continued participation. The Netherlands, Ireland, and Spain have justified their decision on the grounds of “incompatibility” with their values.

Israel will be able to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 in Vienna, Austria.

Members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) approved this scenario on Thursday in Geneva, according to multiple sources. Several countries have promised to boycott the contest.

After a secret ballot, public broadcasters approved the new rules unveiled two weeks ago by the EBU with a two-thirds majority. The new rules allow everyone to participate. A vote on Israel was conditional on the rejection of this motion.

Several countries withdraw their participation

“RTVE has announced Spain’s withdrawal from the Eurovision contest following today’s votes at the 95th EBU General Assembly in Geneva, which resulted in Israel being allowed to remain,” the public broadcaster said in a statement. Irish public broadcaster RTE followed suit, stating that the country would not participate in the next edition.

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros announced the same decision. “After weighing all aspects, Avrotros concludes that, under the current circumstances, participation is not compatible with the fundamental public values of our organization,” the broadcaster said in a statement.