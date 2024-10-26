Israel strikes inside Iran

“Should Iran choose to respond, we’re fully prepared to defend Israel and support Israel, and there will be consequences,” said a U.S. official.

By Charles Bybelezer, JNS

Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted precision strikes on military targets in Iran overnight Friday, nearly one month after Tehran launched a massive ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state.

“I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel. We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran—thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel,” said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari on Friday.

“The Israel Defense Forces has fulfilled its mission. If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond. Our message is clear: All those who threaten the State of Israel and seek to drag the region into wider escalation will pay a heavy price,” he continued.

“We demonstrated today that we have both the capability and the resolve to act decisively, and we are prepared—on offense and defense—to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the overnight attack from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where he was later joined by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Mossad head David Barnea and Israel Security Agency leader Ronen Bar.

Iran claimed to have successfully countered the attacks, while ceding that “limited damage” was caused to various sites. The Iranian military said that Israel had struck targets in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam.

The Biden administration was informed of the strikes in advance, although the United States did not directly participate in the action.

A senior administration official subsequently said that the strikes “should be the end of the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran.

“Should Iran choose to respond, we’re fully prepared to defend Israel and support Israel, and there will be consequences,” added the official.

U.S. President Joe Biden previously urged Jerusalem to forgo attacking Iranian nuclear sites and oil fields, instead pressing for a small-scale operation.

“No administration has helped Israel more than I have—none, none, none. I think Bibi should remember that,” said the president, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

By contrast, former president Donald Trump said that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was fair game.

“I think he’s got that one wrong,” the Republican presidential candidate said of Biden. “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to hit? I mean, it’s the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons.…

“The answer should have been: Hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later,” Trump added.

Last week, Netanyahu emphasized that the Iranian targets chosen would be “based on Israel’s national security needs.” However, reports later suggested that the premier had softened his stance in favor of a more limited strike due to Washington’s decision to deploy in Israel a THAAD advanced aerial defense system, and to avoid the perception of political interference in the upcoming U.S election.

An Israeli defense system fires interceptors at missiles launched from Iran, Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.

On Oct. 1, Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, forcing the entire civilian population of the Jewish state into bomb shelters. The targets of the Iranian attack were believed to be three Israeli Air Force bases, as well as an IDF military intelligence headquarters just north of Tel Aviv.

In April, Iran conducted its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, launching some 300 missiles and drones, the vast majority of which were shot down in a multinational effort.