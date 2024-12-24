Israel sells Slovakia advanced air defense system in $580 million deal

“The expansion of Israeli defense exports during the war is a direct result of Israeli technologies proving themselves on the battlefield,” said Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir.

By JNS staff

Israel and Slovakia have sealed their largest-ever defense deal, amounting to approximately 560 million euros ($580 million), Israel’s defense ministry stated on Monday.

The deal, orchestrated by the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), involves the sale of Israel’s Barak MX Integrated Air Defense System.

The system, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, “is designed to counter current and future aerial threats, including ballistic threats,” and “its operational success in Israel and globally underscores its reliability and effectiveness, making it a valuable addition to Slovakia’s defense infrastructure,” according to a ministry statement.

Israel’s Barak MX Integrated Air Defense System is designed to counter current and future aerial threats, including ballistic threats. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense.

“The expansion of Israeli defense exports during the war is a direct result of Israeli technologies proving themselves on the battlefield,” said Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, according to the statement.

“Defense exports are key to our security and economic strength. They enable us to keep developing the next generation of the world’s most advanced combat systems. On behalf of the defense minister and defense establishment, I want to thank the Slovak Defense Ministry for choosing an Israeli air defense system and I believe other NATO countries will follow their lead,” he added.

In recent years, Israel has developed a sophisticated, multi-layered aerial defense system, protecting the country from a range of missile and drone threats.

International demand for Israel’s military technology has surged as European countries increase their defense budgets in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. While the Iron Dome is the best-known Israeli missile-defense system, the recent operational successes of the David’s Sling and the Arrow are drawing attention.

The Barak MX system, primarily used to defend naval vessels, was developed in a joint project by IAI and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation. The system is now manufactured collaboratively by Rafael, India’s Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

Morocco, which normalized its ties with Israel in the Abraham Accords, purchased the Barak MX system in 2022 in a deal worth more than $500 million. Globes, the Israeli business daily, reported at the time that Morocco has tense relations with Algeria and fears coming under attack by radical players in the region.