Israel must stop bombing Gaza ‘immediately,’ Hamas ‘ready for a lasting peace,’ Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he believes the Hamas terror organization is “ready for a lasting peace,” after it stated that it was prepared to accept some of the terms of his deal.

“Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly,” the president stated.

“Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out,” Trump said. “This is not about Gaza alone. This is about long-sought peace in the Middle East.” (JNS sought comment from the White House.)

Earlier on Friday, the terror organization claimed that it “appreciates the Arab, Islamic and international efforts,” as well as Trump’s efforts, in a peace plan that the U.S. president unveiled on Sept. 29 and that Israel and Arab states have backed.

Hamas said that it agrees to parts of the plan, including releasing all of the remaining hostages—both living and dead—per the formula in Trump’s plan, “provided the field conditions for the exchange are met,” to end the war.

The terror group claimed “readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement.”

It added that it held “in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, extensive consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with mediators and friends to reach a responsible position.”

The group also claimed that it would hand over the administration of the Strip to a “Palestinian body” based on “Palestinian national consensus, and Arab and Islamic support.”

It said that “other issues” in the proposal about the coastal enclave’s future and its population “are linked to a comprehensive national position and based on relevant international laws and resolutions.”

Those issues “are to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework,” to which Hamas “will contribute” with “full responsibility,” the terror group said.

A senior Hamas official reportedly said on Friday that a 72-hour window set by Trump, during which Hamas must release all of the hostages after Israel accepts the deal, would have to account for a “field reality” and that “the matter will be resolved through mutual understanding.”

A Trump administration official, who spoke anonymously to JNS, said earlier in the week that the White House expected Hamas to ask questions and dispute technicalities, even though the plan is not open to negotiation.

Rejecting the substance of Trump’s 20-point plan would be a rejection of the entire plan, according to the administration, the official told JNS.