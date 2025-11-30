Israel marks anniversary of UN Partition Plan

On that day, the U.N. General Assembly adopted the plan as Resolution 181, by a vote of 33-13 with 10 abstentions and one absentee. The resolution gave international backing for the establishment of the State of Israel, which was admitted to the United Nations as a full member on May 11, 1949.

“Almost a century now. Israel said yes to every proposal, seeking engagement & partnership. Palestinians remain embedded in the rejectionist camp. It’s time for Palestinians to change their tune,” the ministry tweeted on Friday.

A banner on the graphic added: “Peace was never their goal. Eliminating Israel is.”

The ministry noted that 78 years since the U.N. supported the establishment of Israel, “much of the Arab world is now in partnership with Israel. Palestinians are still making bad decisions”—a reference to the peace deals with Egypt and Jordan, as well as the Trump administration–brokered Abraham Accords, which normalized Jerusalem’s relations with four countries: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

On Nov. 6, Kazakhstan agreed to join the accords, although it already maintained formal ties with Jerusalem.