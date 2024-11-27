Israel-Lebanon ceasefire ends over a year of hostilities

The IDF has warned residents of Southern Lebanon not to return to their villages until Israeli forces withdraw.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect at 4 a.m. local time Wednesday, ending nearly 14 months of hostilities.

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the U.S. proposal by a vote of 10-1, with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposing the move, although saying that he would not quit the coalition over the decision.

The premier spoke with President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and “thanked him for the U.S. involvement in achieving the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and for the understanding that Israel maintains freedom of action in enforcing it,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Israel Defense Forces will respond “forcefully” to all violations of the agreement by Hezbollah, Netanyahu said in televised remarks ahead of the Cabinet vote.

Biden delivered remarks at the White House Rose Garden following the Cabinet’s vote, announcing that Netanyahu and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had agreed to a U.S.-negotiated ceasefire deal, adding that he had just completed a phone call with the two leaders.

“I’m pleased to announce that the governments have accepted the United States proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah,” he said. “Under the deal reached today, effective at 4 a.m. tomorrow, local time, the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end.”

Hezbollah launched some 16,000 rockets, missiles and drones at Israel since joining the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Gaza-based terror organization’s massacre in southern Israel.

Nearly 70,000 residents of northern Israel have been internally displaced due to the cross-border attacks from Lebanon. During “Operation Northern Arrows,” 45 Israeli civilians and 79 IDF soldiers were killed, according to the most recent data from the Alma Research Center, which monitors the northern fronts.

Terms of the agreement

Over the next 60 days, Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from Southern Lebanon, where they have been operating since early October, reaching as far as the Litani River on Tuesday for the first time since 2000.

As the IDF withdraws, Lebanese forces will enter these areas and ensure that Hezbollah retreats north of the Litani.

The United States and France will oversee compliance by receiving regular updates from diplomats and military officials.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, the key points of the agreement include Hezbollah and other armed groups refraining from offensive actions against Israel and in turn Israel not attacking Lebanon by land, air or sea.

Both sides will recognize the importance of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which brought an end to the 2006 Second Lebanon War but was never fully enforced. It mandated the complete demilitarization of Hezbollah south of the Litani River and prohibited the presence of armed groups in Lebanon except for the official Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The ceasefire also recognizes Beirut’s and Jerusalem’s inherent right to self defense and mandates that only Lebanese security forces will be allowed to bear arms in the south. Arms transfers to Lebanon will be monitored by the Lebanese government and unauthorized weapons facilities and infrastructure will be dismantled.

A joint committee will oversee and enforce compliance and the United States will mediate indirect talks to finalize a recognized land border.

The United States has pledged to share intelligence on any violations, work to prevent Iran from destabilizing Lebanon and uphold Israel’s right to respond to threats in accordance with international law. Israeli reconnaissance flights over Lebanon will be limited to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, ensuring they do not break the sound barrier.

A White House official clarified on Tuesday that the monitoring mechanism would work directly, with live alerts on violations, according to Channel 12.

The agreement distinguishes between immediate and emerging threats. The former include preparations for rocket fire, hostile sabotage activities or weapons smuggling, all of which Israel retains the right to immediately respond to.

Emerging threats include tunnel construction, for example, regarding which Israel would notify the international monitoring mechanism and establish a time frame before acting against the threat.

If there is a Hezbollah breach south of the Litani, Israel will first notify the international monitors and if there is no enforcement, reserves the right to act militarily to neutralize the threat. However, for violations north of the Litani, while Israel will also notify the monitoring mechanism, the freedom of action is less clear, causing some concern in Jerusalem.

“A senior Israeli source clarified tonight that while Israel retains operational capability, it is not absolute. The response will depend more on field realities than on the formal clauses of the agreement,” Channel 12 reported.

Reactions

“The fundamental test of the ceasefire agreement taking shape along the Israel-Lebanon border will be in its full implementation, ensuring the security of all residents of the north of Israel,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“The Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to approve the truce is both correct and important, but it must be clear the State of Israel will defend its citizens any time, any place, any way,” Herzog continued.

“Our enemies must understand: What was will be no more. We fought fiercely as a united nation with selfless determination to ensure the safety of Israel’s citizens. As one people, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the north and the south and securing the safety of the entire nation,” the president said, emphasizing that the ceasefire presents an opportunity return the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He also thanked Biden.

Former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, who oversaw most of the war effort before being replaced by Israel Katz earlier this month, praised the achievements of the Israel Defense Forces in recent months.

“The series of blows delivered by the defense establishment to Hezbollah in recent months—including the elimination of [Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan] Nasrallah and Hezbollah’s entire command chain, the destruction of over 80% of its rocket and missile capabilities, and the dismantling of its terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon—enables Israel to establish a new reality on the Lebanese border from a position of strength and power,” Gallant tweeted.

“In the Middle East, words, declarations, and even written agreements hold little meaning. The future of the north and the security of its residents will be determined by one thing only: the Israeli government’s determination to direct the defense establishment to respond forcefully and immediately to any violation attempt by Hezbollah,” Gallant continued.

“This principle guided me throughout the war in my discussions with various mediators and in my directives to the IDF—Israel has the right and obligation to enforce the agreement independently.”

IDF warns Southern Lebanon residents not to return to villages

While there were concerns that Hezbollah would launch heavy barrages in the hours before the ceasefire went into effect, with the Homefront Command tightening the defensive guidelines for communities in northern Israel on Monday evening, sirens stopped sounding in northern and central Israel at 10:30 p.m. local time, with the last alert being heard in the Upper Galilee.

However, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone that crossed into the northern Golan Heights from the east, and another drone was shot down over the Red Sea, with no sirens sounding per protocol.

Hezbollah announced that it had successfully carried out a drone strike targeting the home of Israel Air Force Commander Tomer Bar in Tel Aviv. However, no evidence has been presented to substantiate this claim.

Meanwhile, the IDF overnight issued evacuation orders for buildings in Beirut ahead of airstrikes on Hezbollah terror assets, shortly before the ceasefire took hold.

According to Lebanese media reports, residents of Southern Lebanon were attempting to return to their villages in the hours after the ceasefire took effect. However, the Lebanese military on Wednesday morning said that the residents should delay returning until Israeli forces have left the area.

Twelve minutes after the ceasefire came into effect, IDF Arabic-language Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee warned residents not to immediately return to their homes.

“Urgent announcement to the residents of southern Lebanon. With the ceasefire agreement taking effect, and in accordance with its provisions, the IDF remains stationed in its positions in southern Lebanon,” Adraee tweeted.

“Do not move toward the villages vacated by the IDF or toward IDF forces in the area. For your safety and the security of your families, refrain from entering the area. We will provide updates on when it will be safe to return to your homes.”