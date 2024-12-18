Israel envoy to Dublin explains unusual embassy move

”When they recognize a Palestinian state and receive thank-you notes from Hamas, we understand where they stand,” says Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich.

By Nissan Strauchler, Israel Hayom via JNS

Fourteen months after taking office, and several months after leaving Ireland due to anti-Israel measures in the international arena, Dana Erlich, Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, speaks about her difficult period as an envoy in Europe’s most anti-Israel country and the decision to close the Israeli embassy there.

“It’s a very difficult feeling. The decision to close the embassy is brave and correct, but it’s a complex situation for the staff, the embassy, the Israeli and Jewish community and on a personal level. As someone who has been on the front lines every day since the tensions began, it’s not easy,” the ambassador said. “True, Ireland has been a diplomatically challenging country for many years, even before Oct. 7, 2023, but it’s still hard to close an embassy. It’s a historic event. It’s also difficult to part with the people who accompanied us and were partners in the challenging journey we’ve been through in the last 14 months.”

This is Erlich’s first role as an ambassador. Previously, she held numerous positions in the Foreign Ministry, including roles in Costa Rica and Los Angeles, political adviser in London and headquarters positions, such as coordination manager in the Foreign Ministry Director General’s office and director of the cadet course.

“When I started my mission in Ireland, I met with Irish officials who claimed they weren’t anti-Israel, and I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt and see where the relations would progress,” Erlich said.

Just a month after taking office, she quickly realized that the Irish conduct was anti-Israel. “In the past year, we’ve seen how the Irish have crossed every boundary of extremism, to the point of obsession against us. When you ask the International Court of Justice to change the definition of ‘genocide’ to fit what they want us to be guilty of, which is what the Irish did, then it’s already an obsession.”

Receiving thank-you notes from Hamas and promoting BDS legislation

“When they recognize a Palestinian state and receive thank-you notes from Hamas, we understand where they stand in terms of their opinions. When they try to promote BDS legislation that will harm Irish citizens and the Irish economy, these are not steps that contribute to coexistence. These aren’t even pro-Palestinian steps; they’re anti-Israel steps.”

Since she began serving as ambassador in early September 2023, Erlich encountered a harsh reality bordering on impossible, with hostility coming from the media, the political establishment and ordinary citizens.

“The extreme discourse has taken over Irish public opinion. I think they are in an echo chamber that only fuels each other. The media, civil society, and politicians are competing to see who can be more extreme against Israel,” she said. “I don’t think the entire Irish nation is antisemitic or that everyone is against Israel, but given the discourse that has developed, people who think Israel is OK are afraid to express their opinion, and a completely one-sided discourse has been created, including bullying towards anyone who expresses a balanced position, let alone pro-Israel positions. A total distortion has been created here.”

A one-dimensional narrative against Israel

“We keep saying that there’s a one-sided bias and double standard when it comes to Israel, and it’s so ingrained in the Irish system that they can’t even see it,” she said. “The delegitimization of any cooperation with Israel, even without government sponsorship, has become illegitimate, and this is what we don’t see in any other country.”

She went on: “I also look at Ireland and don’t see that a change in the political map will change their attitude towards us. In the media, there’s no other story but a one-dimensional narrative against Israel. In the public sphere, there are no factors presenting a more balanced position. It’s one similar voice that is ultimately anti-Israel.”

Delegitimization campaign

“It’s difficult to be at the center of an incitement campaign focused on the country you love and on you personally. It’s hard to see the price all the embassy staff members paid because they worked at the Israeli embassy. It was a difficult year for all of us, but what kept me going was the pride I have in having a voice and role during one of the country’s most difficult periods.

Asked why it’s important to maintain relations with Ireland, she replied: “It’s important to emphasize that closing the embassy is not severing relations, but transitioning to a different format. We don’t have embassies in every country we have relations with. The decision is to channel and transfer resources to a place that is interested in cooperating with us.

“We maintain channels of dialogue with many countries where we don’t have embassies. Regarding relations with Ireland, there’s a Jewish and Israeli community there, and it’s important for us to ensure their presence and security. There are many large international companies in Ireland, and we have shared trade relations between Israel, Ireland and the United States, as well as relationships with the business sector and the private sector, and these relationships will continue. Israel has relationships with other countries, as well, even those that are relatively hostile to Israel’s policies.

In addition to the delegitimization campaign against Israel, there was also a delegitimization campaign directed specifically against Erlich, including death threats, distribution of posters with her picture on them, threatening letters to the embassy and countless calls against her, including on social media.

“The incitement campaign stems from the fact that our messages received resonance and presence in Ireland. I also felt a personal threat at times; my freedom of movement was restricted due to the many threats and the specific situation there. But I think it’s not easy for anyone in the Foreign Ministry during this period; it’s not easy for any ambassador to be in this situation. What we showed in the last 14 months is that we’re not afraid and are at the forefront of facing every diplomatic challenge. At the same time, part of this duty is also knowing how to reassess resources and benefits.

To what extent did she experience antisemitism in Ireland?

“If we define delegitimization of Israel as antisemitism, then it’s impossible to separate the two,” she said. “Antisemitism is present.”

As for her message to the Israeli community in Ireland, which expressed great appreciation for her activities yet also concern about the future, due to the closure of the embassy, she said: “I hear their concerns and understand them. We will continue to help them in every possible way. It should be emphasized that their concerns stem from the fact that the Irish government does not provide security for the Jewish and Israeli communities. In the past year, the Israeli community in Ireland has been a close, important, and valued partner. They are amazing people who pay high personal prices in their workplaces because of their support for Israel and because they are Israelis or Jews. I appreciate them, and for me, they are one of the things that made it easier for me, knowing that we are on the front lines but not alone, and they also need to know that they are not alone, and we will continue to help them as much as we can.”