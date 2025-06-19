Iranian missile damages Dutch embassy in Israel

The Foreign Ministry in The Hague said that diplomatic missions are protected under international law and should not be harmed.

By JNS

An Iranian missile hit Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on Thursday morning, resulting in minor damage to the Dutch embassy building.

According to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the damage was limited to a broken window, and no injuries were reported among embassy personnel.

The embassy is situated in a building that also houses other diplomatic missions. The Foreign Ministry in The Hague confirmed that the incident affected its embassy, not a consulate, and emphasized that diplomatic missions are protected under international law and should not be harmed.

Ramat Gan was one of four impact sites that suffered heavy damage from the 30-missile barrage, which wounded around 130 people, including at least six seriously. Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva took a direct hit, and impacts were also reported in Tel Aviv and Holon.

Overnight Sunday, the U.S. embassy branch in Tel Aviv suffered minor damage from an Iranian ballistic missile

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee noted on Saturday that Iran was not only targeting Israelis with indiscriminate rocket fire, but also threatening the lives of American citizens living in the Jewish state.

“If you hear ‘Israel is no concern to USA,’ remember 700,000 AMERICANS live in Israel. That is equivalent to a full House District,” Huckabee tweeted over the weekend.

He noted that more Americans live in Israel than in any other country outside the United States except Mexico.