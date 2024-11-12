In confirmation hearing, incoming EU foreign affairs chief promises “new approach” on Iran

The European Union’s incoming foreign policy chief and Vice-Presidnet of the European Commission Kaja Kallas promised a new EU approach on Iran, suggesting that it would be tougher.

The former Estonian Prime Minister spoke Tuesday during a confiormation hearing in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Kallas was asked twice whether the European Commission would list the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. She didn’t take the bait but said she would raise the issue with the EU’s Foreign Ministers.

She highlighted the alliances Russia has with Iran and North Korea, aiming to draw Trump’s attention to shared EU and US security concerns.

“We see Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia aligning in ways that support Russia in Ukraine and extend to destabilizing actions by Iran in the Middle East and even in Europe, like Sweden,” she said.

Kallas, 47, was nominated by Estonia before the summer and was confirmed by EU leaders in June as the nominee to be the next High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and succeed Spanish Josep Borrell, pending the European Parliament confiration. Her focus is said to be more on the Russian aggression against Ukraine as the former Prime Minister of Estonia, à country bordering Russia.

In her opening remarks to the European Parliament foreign affairs committee, Kallas said : ‘’In the Middle East conflict rages on following the heinous attacks against Israel on the 7th of October last year. My heart goes out to every victim and their loved ones.’’

She added, ‘’In the European Union, I see a strong unity among member states on these fundamental points : first the need for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages, second calling on both parties to exercise utmost restraint, third our focus on humanitarian support and fourth unwavering commitment to the two-state solution with the EU support for the Palestinian Authority and the Israel’s right to exist recognized across the region. ‘’

‘’This is a good basis for a political and diplomatic work to help end the open conflict and also tob e ready for the day after,’’ Kallas added.

She quoted the founding father of Israel, David Ben Gurion who said that the State of Israel was based on the twin principles of security and justice.

“You can’t have that without the existence of Palestinians in that country, as well as the existence of these values.” She said her “heart goes out” to every victim of current conflicts, whether in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel or Sudan.

’Attacking civilians or civilian infrastructure isn’t allowed under humanitarian law although it happens all the time” and that’s “really heartbreaking,” she said in a response to a question about Gaza.

”’The EU is focused on giving humanitarian aid to Gaza, she said. “We do our utmost to stop this,” but it’s not just up to the EU — the bloc needs to work with the U.S. and Gulf countries to “achieve results on the ground,” she added.

In her introductory remarks, Kallas pledged to work on strengthening the EU’s position in the world and safeguarding its geopolitical and economic security. She also called for more investment in defence and stressed the importance of cooperating with international partners.

If confirmed, the new Eu foreign affairs chief will take her post on December 1.