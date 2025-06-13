IDF reveals Iran’s plan for aerial and ground assault

By JNS

The Iranian regime had been planning a combined aerial and ground assault aimed at destroying the Jewish state, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday, sharing intelligence it gathered.

In parallel with Tehran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, the regime has focused on producing “tens of thousands” of missiles and attack drones, while advancing its concrete plans to carry out a “combined ground offensive against Israel on multiple fronts simultaneously,” the IDF said.

According to the military, the Islamic Republic’s war plan would start with a “large-scale rocket and missile barrage” on Israel, launched by the regime’s terrorist proxies in Lebanon, Yemen and across the Middle East.

Amid the aerial assault, thousands of Islamic terrorists were to invade Israel from the Gaza Strip, Judea, Samaria, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen. The Iran-backed forces would seek to “destroy the State of Israel and establish a Palestinian state on its ruins,” the IDF revealed.

It noted that intelligence documents collected during the current war prove the coordination between Tehran and the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, including after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, demonstrating “how the regime plans to re-arm the terrorist organizations” in the region.

“The State of Israel was left with no choice [but to carry out a preemptive strike]. The IDF is obligated to act in order to defend the citizens of the State of Israel and will continue to do so,” added the military.

In recent years, and also after the beginning of the Swords of Iron war, the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate has analyzed vast quantities of intelligence files that reveal the Tehran regime has a concrete program, which it calls “The Destruction of Israel Plan,” according to the army.

Early on Friday, Israeli Air Force jets attacked dozens of targets, including military and nuclear sites, in a “preemptive, precise, combined offensive” strike against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

The IDF said the attack was based on “high-quality intelligence” and “in response to the Iranian regime’s ongoing aggression against Israel.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning said that the operation would “continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” vowing to stop “the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”