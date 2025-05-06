IDF issues evacuation order for Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport

Failure to evacuate and move away from the location puts you in danger,” stated the IDF.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces issued evacuation orders on Tuesday for Sanaa International Airport, Yemen’s main airport that has been under control of Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists since September 2014.

“An urgent warning to all those in the area of Sanaa International Airport,” tweeted Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, on Tuesday afternoon.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى جميع المتواجدين في منطقة مطار صنعاء الدولي وفق ما يعرض في الخارطة المرفقة.

⭕️ندعوكم إلى اخلاء منطقة المطار – مطار صنعاء الدولي – بشكل فوري وتحذير كل من يتواجد بجواركم عن ضرورة اخلاء هذه المنطقة فورًا

⭕️عدم الاخلاء والابتعاد عن المكان يعرضكم للخطر pic.twitter.com/5qXw5x4SBD

“We urge you to evacuate the area immediately and warn everyone near you about the need to evacuate this area,” Adraee tweeted. “Failure to evacuate and move away from the location puts you in danger.”