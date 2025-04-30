IDF chief honors fallen, vows to strengthen Israel’s security

Marking Memorial Day, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir calls to rebuild from loss, defend Israel’s future, and uphold the legacy of generations past.

By JNS staff

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday issued a stirring address marking Israel’s 2025 Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism, which begins on Tuesday evening.

“As we lift our eyes to the flag, now lowered to half-mast, we pledge to rise from every fracture, to thrive, to rebuild and to continue strengthening the security of the State of Israel,” said Zamir.

He reflected on the historical roots of Jewish resilience across millennia of exile and return, emphasizing that remembrance is a central pillar of national identity. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Israel’s defenders from the pre-state pioneers and Holocaust survivors to today’s soldiers battling terrorism across all fronts, including Gaza, Judea and Samaria and Lebanon.

This year’s memorial observance comes in the shadow of the devastating events of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack on Israeli communities, resulting in profound national trauma and renewed security challenges. Zamir noted that “many new names” had been added to Israel’s memorial walls in the past 18 months.

“We uphold our moral duty to remember the past, work for a present of prosperity and growth, and secure the future entrusted to us,” he said. He pledged the military’s unwavering commitment to rescue Israeli hostages still held by enemy forces and to restore a sense of safety for every citizen.

As Israel prepares to transition from mourning to celebration with its 77th Independence Day, Zamir urged the nation to honor the legacy of the fallen by embodying strength, unity and vigilance.

“Only then shall we be worthy of the legacy of the fallen. Only then can we promise to stand guard, ready and resolute for generations to come,” he concluded.