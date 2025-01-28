Honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day amid current challenges

In Jewish tradition, zachor, the command to remember, is not passive; it is active, communal and transformative.

By Steve Rosenberg, JNS

Today, Jan. 27, we observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a moment of collective mourning, reflection and resilience for the Jewish people and the global community. It is a sacred time to honor the memory of 6 million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Shoah and to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the horrors of the Holocaust are never forgotten, repeated or diminished.

The gravity of International Holocaust Remembrance Day feels especially poignant this year. The continued captivity of hostages in the Gaza Strip, the recent release of seven individuals after unimaginable suffering and the rising tide of support for Hamas fueling anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hate make this a time of reflection and renewed urgency.

In Jewish tradition, zachor, the command “to remember,” is not passive; it is active, communal and transformative. The Holocaust is not just a historical event; it is an ongoing reminder of where hatred, bigotry and indifference can lead. To remember is to bear witness—to tell the stories of those who can no longer speak and to ensure that the lessons of the past guide us in confronting present challenges.

Those lessons feel strikingly immediate this year as the plight of the hostages in Gaza—held captive under the most inhumane conditions—echoes the harrowing stories of individuals stripped of their freedom and dignity in Nazi camps. The eerie parallels demand that we reflect on the cost of silence and the importance of action. Remembrance Day is not only about recalling the past but identifying the injustices of today and standing up against them with clarity and courage.

The release of seven hostages in the last two weeks has offered a fleeting moment of relief, but it also underscores the ongoing human cost of this conflict. For every person who returns, countless others remain in captivity, their families trapped in a relentless cycle of anguish and hope. This mirrors, in some small way, the desperation of Jewish families during the Holocaust, separated from loved ones with no assurances of reunion.

We live in a world where organizations like Hamas—designated as a foreign terrorist organization by much of the international community—continue to glorify violence, target civilians and spread ideologies that are antithetical to peace and coexistence. Their supporters, emboldened in public demonstrations around the globe, often couch antisemitism in the guise of political rhetoric, reviving the same dehumanizing hatred that led to the atrocities of the Holocaust.

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we must ask ourselves: What does it mean to truly remember? Is it enough to light candles and say prayers, or must we also confront the ideologies that perpetuate hatred today? The answer is clear. Remembering is not only about honoring the dead but about protecting the living and ensuring that future generations are never subjected to such horrors again.

Despite the darkness, the day carries a message of resilience and hope. The survivors of the Shoah rebuilt lives, families and communities. They bore witness so that the world might learn, and they infused the Jewish people with the strength to endure. Their stories remind us that even in the face of unimaginable evil, the human spirit can and does prevail.

This same hope must guide us as we confront the challenges of today. The hostages must be brought home, Hamas must be held accountable, and antisemitism must be challenged at every turn. But this fight cannot be waged with anger alone. It cannot be fought alone either.

Today is a call to action. It demands that we remember not only what happened but why and that we act to ensure it never happens again. We must educate younger generations about the Holocaust, as well as the dangers of hatred and indifference. We must call out antisemitism wherever it arises—whether it comes from the far right, the far left or anywhere in between. And we must stand with Israel, the Jewish homeland that represents the triumph of our resilience and survival.

The fight against Hamas is not just a military conflict but a battle for the soul of humanity. The atrocities they have and continue to commit are not acts of resistance but crimes against humanity—fueled by an ideology that seeks the destruction of the Jewish people. As Jews, allies and people of conscience, we must be unwavering in our resolve to confront this evil and protect the values of life, dignity and freedom.

When we light candles for Shabbat, holidays or just for background, we reflect on the light they represent—be it the light of memory or the light of hope. Today, let us honor those who perished by rededicating ourselves to the principles they would want us to uphold: to fight hatred with unity, combat darkness with light and build a future where humanity triumphs over inhumanity.

Let this International Holocaust Remembrance Day bring comfort to the families of those still waiting for their loved ones to come home. May it bring strength to the Jewish people to face the challenges ahead. And may it inspire all of us to be relentless in our pursuit of a world where “Never Again” is not just a promise but a reality.