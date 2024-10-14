Hezbollah launched 25 attacks from near UNIFIL posts over past month

Attacks on peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime,” says United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Over the past month, the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah has fired 25 rockets and missiles at Israeli communities and Israeli forces from terrorist compounds embedded near United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) posts in Southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Sunday night.

One of the attacks resulted in the deaths of two IDF soldiers.

The IDF accused the Iranian-backed terror army of “exploiting their proximity to U.N. forces.”

Near a school and a UN building—these are locations where Hezbollah chose to launch rockets.

On Oct. 6, three rockets were launched 25 meters from a school and 200 meters from a UN building, resulting in the death of two IDF soldiers.

During a targeted ground raid in Southern Lebanon, troops from the 146th Division located hundreds of weapons, including firearms, grenades and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory. These weapons were stored in compounds located from a few dozen meters up to a few hundred meters from UNIFIL posts situated near the Blue Line.

“UNIFIL in southern Lebanon was deployed to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and prevent the presence of armed Hezbollah operatives south of the Litani River. However, both the State of Lebanon and the international community have failed to implement Resolution 1701, despite repeated requests to do so,” the IDF said.

“For years, Hezbollah has embedded itself in southern Lebanon in grave violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The organization has stockpiled large quantities of weapons aimed at Israeli civilians over the years and has deliberately built up its attack infrastructure near UNIFIL posts,” the military continued.

Unbelievable: an underground Hezbollah position only 100 meters from the UNIFIL base pic.twitter.com/JgV4B5Vjhv

The IDF emphasized that its raids target only Hezbollah and not UNIFIL posts, forces or infrastructure, noting that on Sept. 30, before the start of ground operations in Lebanon, IDF representatives had requested that UNIFIL move its personnel away from posts located within five kilometers of the Blue Line because this area would become an active combat zone.

However, the United Nations has refused to move its forces to safer areas, despite a plea from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

“I want to directly address the U.N. Secretary-General from here: It is time for you to remove UNIFIL from Hezbollah’s strongholds and from the combat areas,” the premier said in a statement.

“The IDF has repeatedly requested this, only to be met with refusal, a refusal aimed solely at providing Hezbollah terrorists with a human shield. Your refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers turns them into hostages of Hezbollah. This endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers,” he continued.

“We regret the harm caused to UNIFIL soldiers, and we are doing everything we can to prevent it. But the simplest and most obvious way to ensure their safety is to simply remove them from the danger zone.

Mr. Secretary-General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm’s way. It should be done right now, immediately,” Netanyahu said.

“Unfortunately, some European leaders are applying pressure in the wrong place. Instead of criticizing Israel, they should direct their criticism at Hezbollah, which uses UNIFIL as a human shield, just as Hamas in Gaza uses UNRWA as a human shield. Unfortunately, in Gaza, UNRWA even collaborates with Hamas,” he added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was defiant on Sunday, saying that any attacks on peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime.”

“UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

For its part, the Israeli army said that “the IDF maintains continuous communication with UNIFIL to avoid, as much as possible, any harm to UNIFIL personnel in the area and will continue to do so, despite the complexities of the UNIFIL’s presence inside the combat zone.”

Gallant: Hezbollah will not be allowed to return to border

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Hezbollah will not be allowed to return to the Lebanese border area even after IDF troops withdraw.

“The first line of villages contains Hezbollah military targets , where thousands of weapons and missiles are stored, and where there are hundreds of tunnels. These [military targets]will be destroyed, and even once IDF troops withdraw, we will not allow Hezbollah terrorists to return to these areas,” Gallant said during a visit to an observation post overseeing Southern Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, center with binoculars, observes Hezbollah positions in Southern Lebanon from northern Israel, Oct. 13, 2024. Photo by Ariel Hermoni (IMoD).

Israeli soldiers entered Southern Lebanon at the end of September, weeks after the Security Cabinet added the safe return of tens of thousands of internally displaced residents to their homes in the north to Israel’s official war goals.

Gallant conducted a tour and operational briefing with the commander of the IDF’s 91st Division and received an overview of the division’s activities, “with an emphasis on the progress made in ground operations aimed at locating and eliminating Hezbollah’s attack infrastructure in Southern Lebanon,” according to his office.

“At this observation post we can see the entire first line of villages with Hezbollah infrastructure. These are military targets containing underground tunnels and weapon storages—our troops found hundreds of RPGs, munition and anti-tank missiles here. The IDF is currently destroying these means above and under the ground,” Gallant said.

“I have instructed the IDF at all levels to ensure the destruction of [attack infrastructure]and to ensure that terrorists may not return to these places. This is essential in order to ensure the safety of Israel’s northern communities.

“The IDF’s actions are powerful and effective—we are operating in the entire area. We have destroyed [attack]infrastructure in Beirut, in the Bekaa [Valley] and across Lebanon, and now we are operating along the border. We will continue until operational requirements are achieved.”

Over 100 terrorists killed

The IDF said on Sunday night forces from its 146th Division have killed over 100 terrorists to date in targeted raids and ground operations in Southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the division’s forces have located and destroyed dozens of tunnel shafts, terrorist infrastructure and over 50 rocket launchers and over 60 Hezbollah command posts.

יותר מ-100 מחבלים חוסלו והושמדה תשתית תת-קרקעית: כוחות אוגדה 146 נלחמים בדרום לבנון

לכל הפרטים:https://t.co/WR1uT8A3Dr pic.twitter.com/qRsUJuTHiD

Also, forces from the 205th Brigade uncovered terror infrastructure located in a tunnel around half a kilometer from the Israeli border. The tunnel contained equipment used by terrorists for prolonged stays, including electrical infrastructure, ventilation ducts and two rooms used for storing weapons and ammunition.

The tunnel itself was discovered several months ago and has now been destroyed.

Reports Beirut attacks halted ‘entirely false’

An Israeli official on Sunday night denied Hebrew media reports that Israel’s political echelon had directed the IDF to pause airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut in the past three days.

The reports are “entirely false,” the source told the Times of Israel, adding that “Israel maintains freedom of action all across Lebanon, depending on the location of the targets.”

Ynet had reported that U.S. President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb strikes in the Lebanese capital when the two spoke last week.

Hezbollah airs audio recording of Nasrallah

Hezbollah on Sunday aired an audio recording of Hassan Nasrallah, just over two weeks after an Israeli strike killed the leader of the terror group in the Dahiyah district south of Beirut.

“We count on you … to defend your people, your families, your nation, your values and your dignity, and to defend this holy and blessed land and this honorable people,” Nasrallah is heard saying in the recording.

Hezbollah said that the recording was made as he addressed the Iran-backed terror group’s fighters during a military maneuver.