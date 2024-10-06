Herzog stresses strength, unity in Oct. 7 anniversary message

The Israeli president stressed the resilience of the Israeli people and the importance of standing united and strong against the surge of antisemitism across the globe.

By JNS

As Israel and Jewish communities around the world mark the anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, and while 101 hostages remain held in captivity in Gaza, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday sent a message to those taking part in vigils, memorials and ceremonies.

Dear sisters and brothers from all around the world—Shalom to all of you, from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Today marks a full year since the earth shook, since the worst of human brutality and hatred ripped apart our sense of safety, and changed our world forever. A year since our women, our children, our old people, were hunted down in their beds, burned to death, beheaded, raped and shot. A year, since the gathering of our beautiful young people turned into a scene of carnage, torture and death. A year since hundreds of our people were brutally dragged into captivity, dead and alive.

And we must be honest, here, now: When the passage of time should be able to offer comfort and some sense of closure, the earth shakes still. Our wounds still cannot fully heal, because they are ongoing. Because hostages are still being tortured, executed and dying in captivity. Because they and their families are still living in the loss and the terror of Oct. 7 right at these very moments. Because tens of thousands of families still cannot return home. In many senses, we are all still living the aftermath of Oct. 7.

It is everywhere in our country.

It is also in the antisemitism that came charging forward throughout the world in the wake of the war with Hamas.

It is in the ongoing threat to the Jewish state by Iran and its terror proxies, who are blinded by hatred and bent on the destruction of our one and only Jewish nation state.

It is in the tangible fear, uncertainty and anxiety about the future, all of these are here with us still.

But friends, the divider we can create in time so as to remember still carries so much meaning. This time, one year later, is an invitation to come close to the pain and the grief, to look at it with open eyes and open hearts, remembering what we have lost—which reminds us also who we are: We are a people with the power to keep standing up again and again against hatred. To get back on our feet from the ashes of tragedy. To fight and to survive, to heal and to rebuild.

And in truth, this year, of so much heartbreak and devastation, which has plagued Jew, Muslim, Christian, Druze in my nation, and Jews all over the world and other friends, this year has compelled us to return to the core truths of our peoplehood. It has compelled us to reconnect with one another and to recommit ourselves to the path of self-reflection, collective responsibility and social justice that are the spiritual legacy of our people.

And we really have been there for one another this year in beautiful expressions of love and solidarity. We have not abandoned our deep longing and aspiration for peace with our neighbors. And we hold onto this intention still, even as we insist that we as Jews deserve to feel safe and to be safe—regardless of where on earth we may live.

So, my friends, we will emerge from this difficult time, and we will overcome the hatred, and we will rebuild. With a vital spirit that has defined us, we will come together to recover again and again, and we will rebuild.

Inspired by the courage of bravery and the beauty of everyone we lost, we will not stop believing that a better world is possible.

I would like to end my words with a prayer, and hope in this spirit, that we find strength and receive the blessing of peace. Adonai Oz Lamo Yiten. Adonai Yivarech Et Amo BaShalom [May God grant strength to His people. May God bless His people with peace].