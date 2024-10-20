Sunday, October 20, 2024 - 18 of Tishri, 5785
Close Menu
Breaking
USA

Harris says heckler, who calls Israel genocidal, talking about ‘real’ things

By No Comments2 Mins Read
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Aug. 9, 2024. Picture from Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons.

“The vice president has never previously suggested that Israel’s defensive war in Gaza amounts to a genocide of Palestinian people,” per the “New York Post.”

By JNS

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, appeared to suggest at a campaign event in Milwaukee that the Jewish state is guilty of committing genocide.

After a heckler interrupted the vice president at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee event on Thursday and called Israel genocidal, Harris said, “I’m speaking right now.”

“I know what you’re speaking of. I want the ceasefire. I want the war to end, and I respect your right to speak, but I am speaking right now,” Harris added, per the New York Post.

After saying “what about the genocide” and yelling “19,000 children are dead, and you won’t call it a genocide,” the keffiyeh-clad man was removed.

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real,” Harris said. “That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice.”

“The vice president has never previously suggested that Israel’s defensive war in Gaza amounts to a genocide of Palestinian people,” per the Post.

“Kamala Harris caters to the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas lunatics. Absolutely shameful,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). “She’s dangerously unprepared to be president.”

“It’s ‘real’ that Israel is committing genocide? No. That’s a lie, and people like Kamala who repeat it are liars,” wrote Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

“Let’s be clear: it is not ‘real’ that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. It’s a flat-out lie,” the Republican Jewish Coalition wrote. “Kamala Harris’s spreading of outrageous anti-Israel lies puts Jewish lives at risk. Absolutely shameful.”

Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote that “it’s not real. It’s a blood libel, and Harris once again shows everyone with half a brain where she really stands.”

Share.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply