‘Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes,’ Biden vows, after Goldberg-Polin’s body identified

“I am devastated and outraged,” stated the U.S. president, who then called for a deal between Israel and Hamas.

By JNS

U.S. President Joe Biden stated shortly before midnight on Saturday night that he is “devastated and outraged” after the U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin was identified among six bodies that Israeli forces recovered earlier in the day in a tunnel in Rafah.

Biden vowed that “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes,” but then said that the United States “will keep working around the clock” to secure a deal—which would be between the Jewish state and the Hamas terror organization—to release the rest of the hostages.

“Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on Oct. 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’s savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world,” Biden stated. “I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable.”

Goldberg-Polin’s parents have been “relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions,” the president added. “I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express. I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will.”

Biden called Goldberg-Polin’s death “as tragic as it is reprehensible.”

“Our hearts break after receiving the devastating news of the hostages’ bodies being found in Hamas tunnels,” stated Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations. “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. The terrorist monsters who murdered innocent hostages deserve nothing less than death.”

Goldberg-Polin is “an American hero, who will be remembered for his kindness and selflessness. Our hearts break for Jon, Rachel and their entire family, as well as the other families who found out today their loved ones won’t be coming home. May their memory be a blessing,” stated Antony Blinken, the U.S. secretary of state who is Jewish.

“The killing of these hostages only further confirms Hamas’s depravity. It should release all the hostages immediately,” Blinken said. “We will continue to work with our partners in the region to secure an agreement without delay that frees the remaining hostages.”

“Hamas murdered Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli hostage, kidnapped from a music festival for peace on Oct. 7,” stated the Republican Jewish Coalition. “Israel’s fight against these barbaric terrorists is America’s fight.”

Neither the Harris nor the Trump campaign had commented at press time.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.” pic.twitter.com/sof97ktOf2

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 1, 2024