Goldberg-Polins plead for hostages in emotional DNC speech

“This is a political convention. But needing our only son, and all of the cherished hostages, home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue.”

By Joshua Marks, JNS

The parents of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday night called for the immediate release of the remaining 109 captives held by Hamas in Gaza during an address to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The DNC crowd chanted “Bring them home” as Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli taken hostage on Oct. 7, took the stage in Chicago. https://t.co/2r4Nmz4vqa pic.twitter.com/upKD75L47z

— ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2024

“This is a political convention. But needing our only son, and all of the cherished hostages, home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue,” said father Jon Polin.

“The families of the eight American hostages meet every few weeks in Washington. We are heartened that both Democratic and Republican leaders demonstrate their bipartisan support for our hostages being released,” he added, while noting that he and his wife, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, had met with both U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“They are both working tirelessly for a hostage and ceasefire deal that will bring our precious children, mothers, fathers, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren home, and will stop the despair in Gaza,” he said.

“We are all deeply grateful to them. We are also profoundly thankful to the millions of people in the United States, and all over the world, who have been sending their love, support and strength to the hostage families. You have kept us breathing in our world without air,” he continued.

“In our Jewish tradition we have a saying: kol adam olam umlo’o. Every person is an entire universe. We must save these universes…. The time is now,” he added.

Hirsh’s parents were visibly moved as they stepped up to the podium to chants of “bring them home” from tens of thousands in the crowd at the United Center, with the camera showing tearful audience members during their nine minutes on stage pleading for their son’s release alongside the other hostages.

“Anyone who is a parent or has had a parent can try to imagine the anguish and misery that Jon and I and all the hostage families are enduring,” said Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

Concluding their remarks, she spoke directly to her son: “Hersh, if you can hear us. We love you. Stay strong. Survive.”