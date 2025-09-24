Germany: Palestinian statehood only after peace deal

By JNS

Germany will recognize Palestinian statehood “at the end of the process” of a negotiated two-state solution, Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday, after several Western countries recognized “Palestine.”

Speaking to reporters in New York City on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, Wadephul reaffirmed Berlin’s position after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Portugal and Australia recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday. France has said it may follow suit on Monday, along with additional countries.

“For Germany, recognition of a Palestinian state comes more at the end of the process. But this process must begin now,” said Wadephul. “A negotiated two-state solution is the path that can allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security and dignity,” he added.