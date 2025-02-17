German police union head resolute against antisemitism

”We serve as the last line of defense in the streets against Hamas supporters. If we fail to stop them—they will overflow the streets and bring back dangers we’ve already witnessed in German history,” said Jochen Kopelke.

By Nissan Strauchler, Israel Hayom via JNS

The head of Germany’s largest police union has delivered an unequivocal message about protecting his country’s Jewish community in the wake of rising antisemitism in the country, calling for expanded powers to combat antisemitism and extremism across the country.

In an exclusive interview with Israel Hayom, Jochen Kopelke detailed his organization’s commitment to ensuring Jewish security and outlined necessary reforms to prevent the spread of hate on German streets.

Kopelke, 41, leads the German Police Union, the world’s largest organization of its kind. The union represents more than 210,000 police officers, police employees and security forces personnel, both past and present. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023, these officers have been standing on the front lines confronting violent anti-Israel demonstrations.

“We serve as the last line of defense in the streets against Hamas supporters. If we fail to stop them—they will overflow the streets and bring back dangers we’ve already witnessed in German history,” said Kopelke.

“Our mission is to prevent this. We show no tolerance for antisemitic expressions and calls for Israel’s destruction. I believe even Hamas supporters are beginning to grasp this reality,” he added.

Drawing from more than two decades of experience in the German police force, and as one of the system’s most influential figures, he delivered a clear message to German Jews and Israelis residing in the country.

“We recognize there’s a concerning trend causing Jews to fear walking in the streets. There are areas where Jews and LGBTQ+ community members face genuine threats. As a police officer, I find this situation absolutely unacceptable. It demands fundamental change, which we are actively pursuing,” he said.

Kopelke’s vision for this transformation “includes expanding police authority to confront those who act against our state’s values,” he explained. In a message to Jews and Israelis, he said: “We want you visible in our streets, speaking Hebrew without fear, feeling secure in your daily lives.”

He faced the complex historical context head-on. “We acknowledge the German police’s past, but we’ve transformed. Our present mission is protecting Jews, and our union communicates this message without ambiguity,” he said.

“If you feel threatened—contact the police, identify yourself as Jewish, and express your concerns, and we will respond, protect and safeguard you. We maintain zero tolerance for antisemitism. That chapter of history is firmly closed.”

Kopelke advanced through various field and staff positions before assuming leadership of the police union. His role encompasses overseeing the professional and general interests of all police employees, past and present. One of his earliest assignments involved securing Jewish communities in Bremen.

This experience, combined with his background in demonstration management, provides him with unique insight into the new challenges Germany faces in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas onslaught on Israel.

“We witness our officers facing attacks during these demonstrations, but they maintain professionalism, understanding this work is challenging yet essential. Those breaking laws should expect no leniency,” he said.

“Despite numerous officers sustaining injuries during pro-Hamas demonstrations, we remain undeterred. We’ll continue providing enhanced security at synagogues and Jewish institutions, maintaining our resolve against protesters. As I mentioned: they’re learning where we draw the line and the futility of testing our resolve,” he continued.

Kopelke demonstrates clear awareness of the complex situation, highlighting the combined threat to Jewish communities from both the extreme left and right.

“The statistics are stark—antisemitic attacks doubled within a year after Oct. 7. This widespread phenomenon emerges from multiple sources: antisemitism from both extreme left and right,” he explained.

“At pro-Hamas demonstrations, we observe Middle Eastern immigrants alongside extreme left and right elements. This coalition generates legitimate fear within Jewish communities. We require enhanced tools to counter this wave of hatred,” he said.

This conversation follows a special conference organized by the German Justice Ministry and the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

“The Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Jews and Israelis has had direct repercussions in Germany. Lifelong Jewish residents suddenly fear walking our streets. While we’ve strengthened security at Jewish institutions, we’re simultaneously pursuing legislation to better protect our society from those who make it unsafe for others,” said Kopelke.

“We’re explicitly asking politicians to equip police with additional tools for protecting vulnerable populations. We need unified standards for German police forces, enabling firm action against lawbreakers, preventing situations where we witness demonstrations without authority to address criminal behavior,” he said.

His stance is resolute: “Antisemitic crime must receive no legitimacy, whether through symbols or disguised rhetoric. Munich police possess tools for swift criminal apprehension through artificial intelligence. We advocate extending these capabilities to all German police forces.”

Kopelke expressed optimism about potential changes following next week’s Feb. 23 German elections. “Progress seems likely as the Bundestag advances new legislation addressing terrorism from Islamist groups, Hamas and supporters undermining German democracy,” he said.

“We need police capability to address all forms of hate speech, antisemitism and cybercrime. Denmark’s model of police presence on social media offers a template—German police need similar tools, as online activity frequently manifests in street demonstrations,” he continued.

“Expressions like ‘from the river to the sea’ must be prohibited throughout Germany, including social media, with consequences for violations. Our challenge has been politicians discussing these issues without creating a sufficient legal framework for combating these phenomena.

“We anticipate post-election changes. German police officers reject passive observation—they seek active engagement against these threats to ensure a better society and sustained Jewish life in Germany,” concluded Kopelke.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.