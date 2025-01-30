German parliament adopts cross-party resolution against antisemitism in universities

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, there were repeated antisemitic incidents during pro-Palestinian protests in Germany, including the occupation of university buildings.

Following numerous anti-Semitic incidents at German schools and universities, the Bundestag, Germany’s federal parliament, has adopted a cross-party resolution against anti-Semitism and hostility towards Israel in education and academia.

The SPD, CDU/CSU, AfD, Greens and FDP voted in favor of the motion, which specifically addresses the situation at universities and schools in the country. The extreme-left populist BSW voted against and the Left abstained.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, there were repeated antisemitic incidents during pro-Palestinian protests in Germany, including the occupation of university buildings.

The resolution provides for sanctions for anti-Semitic behavior in educational institutions. “These include the consistent application of house rules, temporary exclusion from classes or studies and even de-registration.”

The resolution also calls for more support and further training for teachers.

According to the resolution, pupils should learn more about Jewish life and visit a memorial site once during their school career.

In addition, more security should be provided for Jews at universities, regardless of whether they are students, staff or lecturers. Research into anti-Semitism is also to be given greater support. At the same time, it should be ensured that “federal funding is awarded exclusively on the basis of academic excellence”.

The paper merely makes demands and recommendations that have no direct legal effect. The German Rectors’ Conference had already opposed the resolution in November, stating that state funding should only be distributed according to science-based principles and procedures.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, there have been pro-Palestinian protests at various German universities. In some cases, anti-Semitic slogans have been spread. The handling of the protests has divided academia: for example, the eviction of a protest camp at the Free University in Berlin led to protests by around 100 university lecturers. Most recently, a protest camp at the Alice Salomon University of Applied Sciences in Berlin caused debate. The university president tolerated the camp and criticized the police presence.