Gaza truce frays as Israel hits Hamas after attacks on IDF

Hamas terrorists attacked Israel Defense Forces in southern Gaza on Sunday, triggering retaliatory airstrikes and high-level political deliberations in Jerusalem as the U.S.–brokered ceasefire deteriorated.

“Earlier today, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF said.

“In response, the IDF has begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity,” the statement continued.

“These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly,” the military added.

An IDF source earlier told Reuters that Hamas carried out several attacks on IDF soldiers beyond the Yellow Line—the boundary to which the military withdrew under the Trump administration’s peace plan.

According to the Channel 12 News broadcaster, the attacks included anti-tank fire toward an IDF engineering vehicle in the Rafah area. In response, the Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out three airstrikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz were updated on the developments during the weekly Cabinet meeting. The premier subsequently convened a situational assessment with Katz and senior IDF officials regarding the nature of the response.

Netanyahu “directed them to act forcefully against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office following the meeting.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit Party, called on Netanyahu to “fully resume combat in the Gaza Strip with maximum force” in response to the truce violation.

“The false illusions that Hamas will change its ways, or even adhere to the agreement it signed, are proving, as expected, to be dangerous to our security. The Nazi terrorist organization must be completely destroyed—and the sooner, the better,” said Ben-Gvir.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism Party, responded with one word, tweeting Sunday afternoon: “War.”

Returning the hostages, disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza remain Jerusalem’s security policy, Katz reaffirmed earlier Saturday.

“The return of all captive and fallen soldiers, the disarmament of Hamas and the dismantling of all its weapons production capabilities, the demilitarization of Gaza through the destruction of terror tunnels and all terror infrastructure, strict supervision of border crossings and the Philadelphi Corridor to prevent weapons smuggling, the deployment of the Israel Defense Forces along the Yellow Line with control over more than 50% of Gaza’s territory—with clear marking and strict enforcement to prevent any approach or crossing—and the use of fire against any threat or attack on IDF soldiers,” Israel Katz wrote in an X post.

Under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, Hamas was required to return all 28 hostage bodies it held by Oct. 13. So far, it has transferred to Israel only 12. The terrorist organization is also refusing to disarm and intends to remain the ruling party in Gaza during an interim period, both in violation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan unveiled on Sept. 29.

Katz’s statement builds on Jerusalem’s war goals, reaffirmed by Netanyahu in August—releasing the hostages, both dead and alive; eliminating Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten Israel.

Terrorists killed in Khan Yunis area

Israeli forces on Friday killed several terrorists who exited a tunnel shaft and approached troops in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip. The terrorists posed an “imminent threat” and were eliminated “in accordance with the agreement,” the IDF said.

Additionally, several terrorists exited a tunnel shaft in the nearby Rafah area and opened fire at IDF troops. No injuries to Israeli forces were reported.

“IDF troops are deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats,” the military said.