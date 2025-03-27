Gaza to Indonesia: 100 workers in Israeli pilot program

The initiative aims to facilitate long-term migration from the coastal enclave.

By JNS

For the first time, approximately 100 Palestinians from Gaza will travel to Indonesia for employment in the construction sector as part of a voluntary migration pilot program, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday.

The initiative is overseen by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), led by Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, according to Channel 12 News. If successful, responsibility for the program will shift to Israel’s Migration Directorate, established by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The goal of the pilot is to demonstrate the feasibility of voluntary migration and encourage thousands of Gazans to take up construction jobs in Indonesia, according to the report. While international law permits those who leave Gaza for work to return, the broader objective is to facilitate long-term migration, contingent upon Indonesia’s cooperation.

The program follows discussions with the Indonesian government, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties between Israel and Indonesia. Establishing a communication channel between the two nations was necessary to implement the initiative. If the pilot proves effective, the Migration Directorate will take the lead in future efforts to relocate Gazans abroad and secure employment opportunities for them.

Katz is expected to appoint a director for the Migration Directorate in the coming days, according to Channel 12. One previously mentioned candidate, Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Winter, appears to be out of contention for the role.

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved Katz’s proposal to establish a new directorate within the ministry to facilitate the voluntary emigration of residents from the Gaza Strip. 

The newly formed directorate was tasked with overseeing the “safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure,” according to a statement from Katz’s office. This includes managing logistics such as securing movement routes, processing individuals at designated crossings, and coordinating the necessary infrastructure to support travel by land, sea and air.

Katz emphasized that the initiative aligns with international law and the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump. “We are working with all means to implement the U.S. president’s vision, and we will allow any Gaza resident who wants to move to a third state to do so,” stated Katz.

Increase in Gazans leaving the Strip

According to N12, there has been a sharp rise in the number of Gazans voluntarily emigrating. Since the beginning of the month, 1,000 residents have left the enclave, with another 600 expected to depart this week. Since the outbreak of the war, a total of 35,000 Gazans have permanently left the Strip.

Those who have departed thus far include individuals in need of medical treatment and their families, dual citizens and holders of residency permits from third countries.

Before departure, they are gathered at a designated point and undergo security screening by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) at the Kerem Shalom crossing. After clearance, they proceed to the Rafah border crossing, the Allenby Bridge, or Ramon Airport. Departing individuals are informed that, given the current situation in Gaza, return may not be guaranteed.