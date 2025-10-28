Galloping Islamization in Britain and America

Until recently, America viewed the erosion of Western norms by Islam as a British and European problem from which America was largely immune. That is now far from the case.

Last week, the 34-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, the New York state assemblyman who is the runaway favorite to become mayor of New York City in next month’s election, posted pictures of himself at Masjid At-Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn, N.Y., with its imam, Siraj Wahhaj, who he described as one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders.

At the time of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, this mosque was attended or visited by various individuals connected to that attack. The imam pictured smiling alongside Mamdani was an unindicted co-conspirator in that bombing and testified as a character witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “blind sheikh” who led that conspiracy.

Wahhaj has said: “I will never, ever tell people, ‘Don’t be violent, that is not the Islamic way.’ The violence has to be selected.”

He has been extremely clear that he is working for Islam to destroy America.

“You don’t get involved in politics because it’s the American thing to do,” he said. “You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam. Wherever you came from, you came to America. And you came for one reason—for one reason only—to establish Allah’s deen [‘law’ or ‘way of life’ in Arabic].” And he predicted: “Democracy will crumble, and there will be nothing, and the only thing that will remain will be Islam.”

This is the man extolled as a role model by the probable next mayor of New York.

Mamdani’s brazen gesture in visiting this mosque was intended to normalize Islamist extremism in America and show that it is in the ascendant because no one is even trying to stop it.

What’s not commonly understood is that Mamdani is a Shia Muslim “Twelver,” a member of the sect that believes the “Twelfth Imam,” or Shia messiah, will be brought to earth in an apocalypse. The most prominent Twelver in the world is the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as was his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and other leaders of the Tehran Islamist regime.

Both Shi’ite and Sunni Muslim extremists share the apocalyptic goal of exterminating Israel and the Jews as a precursor to destroying America and the West, and installing Islam throughout the world.

Mamdani has said that his faith is very important to him. How that squares with his radical chic LGBTQ+ agenda isn’t immediately obvious.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said New York City is about to elect a Communist as mayor. But more alarmingly, what Trump is helping Israel fight in the Middle East is rampant in Trump’s own backyard.

In Britain, events over the past week have made it clearer than ever that Islamists are now calling the shots. Fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv football club were banned from attending next month’s match with Aston Villa in Birmingham in response to a petition organized by two independent “Gaza first” members of parliament, Ayoub Khan and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The petition, whose purpose was to cast Israel as a global pariah, said Israeli teams weren’t welcome in Britain because of “genocide” against Palestinian Arabs in Gaza. It also said the Maccabi fans should be banned as “hooligans” because of the violence that broke out when their team played the Dutch club Ajax in Amsterdam last year.

But what actually happened in Amsterdam was a pre-planned attack on the Maccabi fans that was described by the Arab and Muslim mob organizing it as a “Jew-hunt.” Israeli fans were chased through the streets, beaten unconscious and even driven into the canals to escape. The Dutch authorities themselves said it was an antisemitic attack.

Yet prominent British Muslims and other Israel-haters have accused the Maccabi fans of causing violence and disorder. They blamed a Jew-hunt on the Jews—and then said the same kind of Jews should be banned from Birmingham.

The reality was that Jews were to be kept out of Britain’s second-largest city because the Muslim community wouldn’t tolerate their presence.

Even for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s anti-Israel government, this crossed a line. Starmer called the ban antisemitism and said the government would work to reverse it.

In the House of Commons, a government minister, Lisa Nandy, passionately denounced the ban and tore into Iqbal Mohamed, another independent MP supporting the fans’ exclusion, for antisemitism. This was because, she said, he was accusing everybody who supports the Israeli team—the vast majority of whom are Jewish and who include British Jews—of being violent football hooligans.

This was particularly striking because Nandy is prominently pro-Palestine. What’s more, the government not only never acknowledges Muslim Jew-hatred but goes to extreme lengths to ignore and sanitize Islamic misdeeds. And it refuses to grasp that the Palestine cause it so noisily supports is an Islamist cause, and that Islamism is driven by Jew-hatred.

The Palestinian issue is, in fact, a Trojan Horse for Islamization. Palestine flags are waved by mobs on the streets of Britain and America, chanting for the destruction of both Israel and America. The Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on southern Israel fired a starting gun for what the Islamists and their hard-left Western allies believe is the final push to victory for Islam over Israel and the West.

Like Britain, America has allowed this to build up with impunity. For two years, mosques in Dearborn, Mich., have blasted calls to prayer through outdoor loudspeakers, violating local city laws. Its mayor, Abdullah H. Hammoud, told a local Christian resident, Edward Barham, that he was “not welcome” in the city after Barham raised concerns about new street signs honoring Arab American news publisher Osama Siblani, who he said promoted Hamas and Hezbollah.

Texas, of all places, is now seeing the rise of self-governing Islamic enclaves. East Plano Islamic Center, a powerful mega-mosque, has acquired vast land holdings to construct an autonomous Sharia-adherent Islamic community. Its leadership has said: “We are, Inshallah, going to change the entire dawah scene by demonstrating to the world what it means to be a Muslim living in the West.” Dawah is a strategy for Islamic expansion.

At the American Muslims for Palestine conference last May in Tinley Park, Ill., some 3,000 people openly discussed plans to take over America and bring it to its knees through mass mobilization to shut down events.

Despite its horror over the Birmingham ban, the British government is still refusing to face up to what’s happening. “We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets,” said Starmer. But the past two years have shown that antisemitism is indeed tolerated on Britain’s streets, with “pro-Palestine” mobs chanting for the eradication of Israel and the murder of Jews.

Britain and America should finally start drawing some lines in the sand. The liberal democratic bargain at the core of Western society holds that minorities are free to form communities of faith and culture, provided they uphold core values such as democracy and the rule of one law for all.

That means proscribing the subversive Muslim Brotherhood, jailing radical imams or throwing them out of the country, binning “Islamophobia,” banning the burqa and outlawing sharia law, which recognizes no authority above itself.

The British are at a boiling point. People can see that serious violence in the streets is now all too likely. This cultural vacuum is a breeding ground for demagogues, grifters and thugs—whose agenda is not democracy but power, and who display accordingly total contempt for the rule of law—to pose as defenders of Western values and the Jewish people. We know from bitter historical experience that when a society convulses in this way, Jews are likely to get it in the neck from all sides.

The real threat, though, to all who value civilization is from a Western world that’s committing cultural suicide.

Melanie Phillips, a British journalist, broadcaster and author, writes a weekly column for JNS.