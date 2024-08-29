French shul arson suspect charged with attempted murder

The Algerian man was also indicted for taking part in a terrorist conspiracy, arson and assaulting police officers.

By JNS staff

A 33-year-old Algerian man who for a “long time nursed a hatred towards Jews” and wanted to “support the Palestinian cause” has been charged with attempted murder for an arson attack on a French synagogue last weekend, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A police officer was injured when a gas canister near a burning vehicle exploded after the suspect allegedly set fires around the Beth Yaacov synagogue Saturday in the Mediterranean resort town of La Grande-Motte.

The suspect, identified by prosecutors only by his initials EHK, fled the scene but was later arrested. He was injured in the thorax, arm and face during the arrest, France’s national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

French authorities have described the attack as an act of antisemitic terrorism.

The rabbi and several people were inside the building and escaped unharmed; most of the worshippers had not yet arrived for the Shabbat morning services when the explosion occurred.

In addition to attempted murder, the suspect was also charged with taking part in a terrorist conspiracy, arson and assaulting police officers. He has been placed in pretrial detention, the prosecutor’s office said.

The attack deepened anxiety among France’s Jewish community, which has long been targeted by deadly attacks and where antisemitism has skyrocketed since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre that triggered the current war in Gaza.

“Once again, French Jews have been targeted and attacked because of their beliefs,” Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said after visiting La Grande-Motte. “We are outraged and repulsed.”

France is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States, as well as to the largest Muslim community in the European Union.