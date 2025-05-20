French FM threatens EU-Israel rupture

Proposing to suspend the Association Agreement—which would require a consensus of all 27 E.U. member states—Jean-Noël Barrot also vowed to recognize a Palestinian state.

By JNS

France’s foreign minister warned on Tuesday that the European Union may suspend its association agreement with Israel over the war against Hamas in Gaza, adding that Paris is “determined” to recognize a Palestinian state.

Jean-Noël Barrot said France supports a Dutch-led initiative to review the E.U.-Israel cooperation accord, citing potential violations of the agreement’s human rights clauses. The deal underpins political and economic ties between the bloc and Israel.

“This raises the possibility of an eventual suspension,” said Barrot, though he noted, “Neither Israel nor the E.U. have an interest in ending that accord.”

Changing the agreement would require unanimous consent from all 27 E.U. member states. Israel has a close E.U. ally in Hungary, whose parliament on Tuesday formalized its departure from the International Criminal Court over its attempts to prosecute Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. Other governments with pro-Israel policies include Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Croatia and Lithuania.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Barrot condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, calling the situation “indefensible.”

“We cannot leave the children of Gaza a legacy of violence and hatred. So all this must stop, and that’s why we are determined to recognize a Palestinian state,” he said. “And I am actively working towards this, because we want to contribute to a political solution in the interest of the Palestinians but also for the security of Israel.”

Barrot’s remarks followed a rare joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, warning Israel they “will not stand by” if aid continues to be blocked and pledging “further concrete actions.”

While Israel has recently allowed limited aid into Gaza after more than two months of total blockade, Barrot said this was “totally insufficient.”

He added: “The situation in Gaza is indefensible because blind violence and the blocking of humanitarian aid by the Israeli government have turned Gaza into a death trap if not a cemetery.” He warned: “When you sow violence you harvest violence.”

Macron has left open the possibility that France could join other European countries in recognizing a Palestinian state at a United Nations conference in June.